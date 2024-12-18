Scipher Medicine and Atropos Health Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine and Expand the Immunology Multimodal Network

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a leader in precision medicine for autoimmune diseases, and Atropos Health, the pioneer in translating real-world clinical data into personalized real-world evidence, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate precision medicine and expand the Immunology Multimodal Network, advancing shared decision making for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This collaboration will leverage Scipher’s unique data and intelligence derived from its PrismRA® precision medicine diagnostic and expand the Atropos Evidence™ Network , enhancing the immunology multimodal network on Atropos Health’s GENEVA OS™(Generative Evidence Acceleration Operating System).





Scipher’s PrismRA test identifies patients who are unlikely to respond to specific RA therapies, enabling personalized treatment decisions. By integrating this data into the Atropos Evidence Network, clinicians utilizing Atropos Health’s evidence generating solutions such as Green Button and ChatRWD™, healthcare’s first AI-powered chat to database application, delivering real-world evidence in minutes, will have the opportunity to generate evidence from the immunology multimodal network for shared decision making.

“This partnership brings together the power of precision medicine and real-world evidence to improve patient outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis,” said Reg Seeto, CEO, Scipher Medicine. “By combining Scipher’s unique RA data assets with Atropos Health’s cutting-edge AI evidence generation tools, like ChatRWD, we can provide clinicians with powerful tools to make more informed treatment decisions and deliver personalized care.”

“Demand for additional data sets from clinicians and researchers continues to grow, and expanding the Atropos Evidence Network, the largest federated data network in healthcare with over 300M patient records, with Scipher Medicine will further meet this demand,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, co-founder and CEO of Atropos Health. “Scipher’s PrismRA data will ultimately lead to more opportunities to generate rapid evidence with ChatRWD™ and more rapidly close the evidence gap in medicine.”

This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing precision medicine in rheumatology and improving the lives of patients with RA.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and DataSeq platforms. Scipher has the industry’s largest RA genomic data asset and bio-bank in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit PrismRA.com.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS™, the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improving individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expediting research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on X (Twitter) @AtroposHealth.

