Scientific Industries to Present at the Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference on September 19, 2024

Fireside Chat to be held at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today that John Nicols, Chairman of Scientific Bioprocessing (“SBI”) and John Moore, Chairman of the Company, will participate in Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Messrs. Nicols and Moore will be featured speakers in a fireside chat moderated by Matthew Hewitt, Sr. Research Analyst with Craig-Hallum at 12:30 p.m. ET. The conference will take place virtually.

A replay of the fireside chat will be available following the conference on the Company’s investor website at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS. Scientific Industries’ products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (“SBI”) is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocess sensors and actuators as well as innovative data analytics software, SBI helps scientists and engineers in bioprocessing to monitor and control critical process parameters and product quality attributes. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. (SCND-OTCQB) To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

