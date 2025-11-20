Scientific Industries to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Investor Call on November 20, 2025

Investor Call to be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: SCND), a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products and vision-based pill counters, announced it will file the Form 10Q and issue a press release on November 19, 2025, for its third quarter financial results ended September 30, 2025.

The Company will conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (844) 481-2706 or (412) 317-0662 (international), or listen via a live webcast, which is available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/ or at https://app.webinar.net/85AGrAdVN1d. A replay of the call will be available through November 27, 2025, at (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 4098504, or for 30 days at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND) designs, manufactures, and markets bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS, and vision-based pill counters under the VIVID brand in addition to weighing instruments. Scientific Industries' products are generally used in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies.

To learn more visit www.scientificbio.com, www.torbalscales.com, and www.pillcounters.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.