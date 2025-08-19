Scientific Industries to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Investor Call on August 20, 2025

Investor Call to be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: SCND), a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products and vision-based pill counters, announced it will file the Form 10Q and issue a press release on August 19, 2025, for its second quarter financial results ended June 30, 2025.

The Company will conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, August 20th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (844) 481-2706 or (412) 317-0662 (international), or listen via a live webcast, which is available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/ or at https://app.webinar.net/o5w9ymqy8DY. A replay of the call will be available through August 27, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 9616873, or for 30 days at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND) designs, manufactures, and markets bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS, vision-based pill counters under the VIVID brand, and weighing products under the Torbal brand. Scientific Industries' products are generally used in R&D laboratories for synthetic biology, and pharmacies and industries requiring weighing products. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. ("SBI") is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocess sensors and actuators as well as innovative data analytics software, SBI helps scientists and engineers in bioprocessing to monitor and control critical process parameters and product quality attributes. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. (SCND-OTCQB) To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made during the webcast that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be taken in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.