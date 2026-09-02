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Schrödinger to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 2026

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The live presentation will take place on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 1:05 p.m. E.T.



The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


Contacts

Matthew Luchini
Schrödinger, Inc.
matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com
917-719-0636

New York Events
Schrödinger
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