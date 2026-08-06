Schrödinger Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second Quarter ACV of $30 Million, Representing 27% Growth

Launched Early Access Version of Bunsen, A New Agentic AI Co-Scientist for Molecular Discovery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SDGR #AI--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results, delivering ACV of $29.6 million, which represents 27% growth. Our results reflect growing industry adoption of a predict-first approach to molecular discovery,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger. “As biopharma navigates a rapidly evolving AI landscape and mounting pressure to optimize and accelerate the discovery of new medicines, the need to generate ground-truth data has never been greater. By integrating our highly accurate, physics-based simulations with AI, and launching our agentic co-scientist Bunsen, we are enabling teams to execute complex workflows on a large scale and building the definitive computational infrastructure for the future of drug discovery.”

Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Highlights (comparisons are to second quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)

ACV was $29.6 million, a 27% increase, and $208 million on a trailing four-quarter basis.

ACV excluding contribution ACV was $22.6 million, a 23% increase, and $196 million on a trailing four-quarter basis.

Software revenue was $32.5 million, a 10% decrease, primarily reflecting continued progress in the company’s accelerated transition to hosted software licensing. Hosted revenue was 47% of total software revenue, and 30% on a trailing four-quarter basis.

Drug discovery revenue was $23.0 million compared to $13.9 million, primarily due to the achievement of a $10 million collaboration milestone associated with the Ajax Therapeutics acquisition.

Contribution revenue was $3.4 million, compared to $4.8 million, primarily due to timing of revenue associated with the Gates Foundation predictive toxicology and Gates Ventures battery project grants.

Total revenue was $58.9 million, an 8% increase.

Software gross margin was 71%, reflecting the company’s planned accelerated transition to hosted software licensing.

Operating expenses were $74.0 million, a 6% decrease.

Other income, which includes changes in fair value of equity investments and interest income/expense, was $48.9 million primarily due to a gain associated with the completion of Eli Lilly and Company’s acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics.

Net income was $6.0 million, compared to a net loss of $43.2 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $418.8 million.

Schrödinger presents contribution revenue and cost of revenue separately from software and drug discovery revenue and cost of revenues. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to this presentation to facilitate year-over-year comparability.

2026 Financial and Operational Outlook

As of August 5, 2026, Schrödinger provided the following financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026:

ACV is expected to range from $218 million to $228 million, representing 10-15% growth over 2025.

Drug discovery revenue is expected to range from $65 million to $75 million, compared to the prior expectation of $55 million to $65 million, due to the achievement of a $10 million collaboration milestone associated with the Ajax acquisition.

Operating expenses are expected to be less than 2025.

For the third quarter of 2026, ACV is expected to range from $41 million to $45 million, excluding contribution ACV, compared to $38.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, which included $2.2 million of contribution ACV.

Recent Highlights

Schrödinger launched

Schrödinger announced a strategic software agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) to deploy Bunsen, significantly expanding the scale of Schrödinger’s platform within BMS’s research organization and empowering scientists to explore more scientific possibilities, prioritize the most promising molecules with greater confidence, and accelerate discovery decisions. Schrödinger will collaborate with BMS scientists on developing novel functionality within Bunsen in conjunction with its computational technologies designed to enable large-scale chemical exploration as well as with RetroSynth, its AI-driven synthesis planning platform.

Schrödinger announced a global drug discovery and development collaboration with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group to advance an innovative program based on unmet clinical needs. Schrödinger is leveraging its physics-based computational platform to lead drug design and optimization during the joint research phase, while Simcere will lead subsequent preclinical and clinical development. Schrödinger is eligible to receive discovery, development, and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Schrödinger scientists published Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling validating the use of the FEP+ framework to accurately predict binding affinity and optimize macrocycles and cyclic peptides. The study evaluated over 230 unique compounds across five diverse and highly challenging therapeutic targets. The publication highlights how Schrödinger’s platform can successfully derisk the drug design process, allowing discovery teams to bypass low-probability chemical synthesis, substantially compress development timelines, and drive cost-effective pipeline advancements for historically "undruggable" targets.

validating the use of the FEP+ framework to accurately predict binding affinity and optimize macrocycles and cyclic peptides. The study evaluated over 230 unique compounds across five diverse and highly challenging therapeutic targets. The publication highlights how Schrödinger’s platform can successfully derisk the drug design process, allowing discovery teams to bypass low-probability chemical synthesis, substantially compress development timelines, and drive cost-effective pipeline advancements for historically "undruggable" targets. Schrödinger researchers published Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling introducing a new workflow that combines mixed solvent molecular dynamics simulations with SiteMap, the company’s binding site identification software, to identify hidden, or cryptic, protein binding sites. Tested across a 65 target site dataset, this approach correctly identified the hidden pocket in the top predictions in nearly 80% of cases, expanding the ability to target previously undruggable proteins.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Schrödinger will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. To participate in the live call, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release is certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The company presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, and further adjusted to exclude gains and losses on equity investments, changes in fair value of equity investments, restructuring costs, litigation and settlement expenses, and, when applicable, other non-recurring items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for investors, taken in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements because they provide greater period-over-period comparability with respect to the company’s operating performance, by excluding the effects of capital structure, tax impacts, non-cash depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash mark-to-market and other valuation adjustments for the company’s equity investments, non-recurring cash distributions from the company’s equity investments, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the business. However, adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure should be considered only in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies in Schrödinger’s industry may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently than Schrödinger does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss), please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Operating Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Schrödinger also presents certain other performance metrics, such as annual contract value, or ACV, and ACV by certain industries and customer cohorts.

Annual Contract Value (ACV). Schrödinger tracks the ACV for each customer. With respect to contracts that have a duration of one year or less, or contracts of more than one year in duration that are billed annually, ACV is defined as the contract value billed during the applicable period. For contracts with a duration of more than one year that are billed upfront, ACV in each period represents the total billed contract value divided by the term. We present ACV as a supplemental operating metric because it provides a consistent measure of the underlying performance of our software business that is not affected by differences in revenue recognition timing across contract types, delivery models, or billing structures. ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue.

ACV by Cohorts. Schrödinger tracks ACV by certain industries and customer cohorts. These cohorts include contribution, which consists of customers from which we derive contribution revenue. We present this ACV separately because it relates to grant agreements accounted for as non-exchange contributions, rather than commercial software contracts. The operating metrics for the cohorts are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and do not correspond to the company’s reportable segments or the allocation of costs for GAAP purposes. These metrics allow management to better understand differences in sales cycles, contract duration, deployment models, renewal behavior, and expansion opportunities among customer and industry groups, supplementing but not replacing Schrödinger’s GAAP results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, and third quarter ending September 30, 2026, its plans to continue to invest in research and its strategic plans to accelerate the growth of its software licensing business and advance its collaborative and proprietary drug discovery programs, the long-term potential of its business, its ability to improve and advance the science underlying its platform, the initiation, timing, progress, and results of the drug discovery programs and product candidates of its collaborators, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its collaborators’ product candidates, expectations relating to the potential of, and the use of, Bunsen, its agentic AI co-scientist, including researchers’ ability to utilize a full stack AI platform provided by NVIDIA and Google Cloud with Bunsen to scale their use of the platform and the successful deployment of Bunsen within BMS’s research organization, the ability for the company to realize potential benefits from its collaborations, including the amount and timing of additional milestones, if any, as well as expectations related to the use of its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the demand for its software platform, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance upon third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure to host its software solutions, its ability to transition customers to hosted software deployments, factors adversely affecting the life sciences industry, fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, its reliance upon its third-party drug discovery collaborators, the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Software products and services $ 32,544 $ 36,031 $ 68,104 $ 81,003 Drug discovery 22,986 13,940 45,865 24,176 Contribution 3,359 4,788 3,507 9,131 Total revenues 58,889 54,759 117,476 114,310 Cost of revenues: Software products and services 9,449 8,787 20,312 17,899 Drug discovery 15,794 15,140 32,104 29,592 Contribution 1,214 4,674 3,081 9,537 Total cost of revenues 26,457 28,601 55,497 57,028 Gross profit 32,432 26,158 61,979 57,282 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,998 43,138 84,822 88,982 Sales and marketing 10,266 10,734 21,869 21,101 General and administrative 22,715 25,189 45,629 50,991 Total operating expenses 73,979 79,061 152,320 161,074 Loss from operations (41,547 ) (52,903 ) (90,341 ) (103,792 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of equity investments 45,868 4,579 32,381 (8,516 ) Other income 3,026 5,438 5,689 9,642 Total other income 48,894 10,017 38,070 1,126 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,347 (42,886 ) (52,271 ) (102,666 ) Income tax expense 1,372 287 1,780 315 Net income (loss) $ 5,975 $ (43,173 ) $ (54,051 ) $ (102,981 ) Net income (loss) per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic: $ 0.08 $ (0.59 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (1.41 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic: 74,712,581 73,427,635 74,352,857 73,243,797 Net income (loss) per share of common and limited common stockholders, diluted: $ 0.08 $ (0.59 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (1.41 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share of common and limited common stockholders, diluted: 75,769,360 73,427,635 74,352,857 73,243,797

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Assets June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,853 $ 230,517 Restricted cash 5,063 6,868 Marketable securities 125,886 164,947 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $265 and $440 21,391 83,041 Unbilled and other receivables, net of allowance for unbilled receivables of $140 and $140 19,733 21,352 Prepaid expenses 10,549 12,540 Total current assets 470,475 519,265 Property and equipment, net 19,459 19,456 Equity investments 39,052 73,647 Goodwill 4,791 4,791 Right of use assets - operating leases 100,911 102,736 Other assets 5,706 6,265 Total assets $ 640,394 $ 726,160 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,320 $ 11,452 Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits 31,607 39,264 Deferred revenue 104,773 112,853 Lease liabilities - operating leases 16,480 16,412 Other accrued liabilities 10,665 9,155 Total current liabilities 173,845 189,136 Deferred revenue, long-term 45,152 78,877 Lease liabilities - operating leases, long-term 91,502 92,816 Other liabilities, long-term 939 1,278 Total liabilities 311,438 362,107 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; 65,615,117 and 64,515,380 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 656 645 Limited common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; 9,164,193 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 92 92 Additional paid-in capital 1,011,119 992,015 Accumulated deficit (682,857 ) (628,806 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (54 ) 107 Total stockholders' equity 328,956 364,053 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 640,394 $ 726,160

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (54,051 ) $ (102,981 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Change in fair value of equity investments (32,381 ) 8,516 Depreciation and amortization 2,964 3,120 Stock-based compensation 17,867 22,201 Noncash investment accretion (209 ) (1,676 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (1 ) 20 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net 61,650 225,619 Unbilled and other receivables 1,619 (7,070 ) Reduction in the carrying amount of right of use assets - operating leases 5,264 4,537 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,550 (4,299 ) (Decrease) increase in liabilities: Accounts payable (1,119 ) (1,737 ) Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits (7,657 ) (16,788 ) Deferred revenue (41,805 ) (34,220 ) Lease liabilities - operating leases (4,685 ) (3,516 ) Other accrued liabilities 1,090 139 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (48,904 ) 91,865 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,869 ) (910 ) Proceeds from disposition and sale of equity investments, net 66,976 — Purchases of marketable securities (103,992 ) (166,062 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 143,101 142,003 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 103,216 (24,969 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock upon stock option exercises 1,248 2,456 Principal payments on finance leases (29 ) (29 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,219 2,427 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 55,531 69,323 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 237,385 162,657 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 292,916 $ 231,980 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow and noncash information Cash paid for income taxes $ 765 $ 365 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable 27 34 Purchases of property and equipment in accrued liabilities 162 — Acquisition of right of use assets in exchange for lease liabilities - operating leases 3,439 —

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 5,975 $ (43,173 ) $ (54,051 ) $ (102,981 ) Change in fair value of equity investments (45,868 ) (4,579 ) (32,381 ) 8,516 Other income (3,026 ) (5,438 ) (5,689 ) (9,642 ) Income tax expense 1,372 287 1,780 315 Depreciation and amortization 1,488 1,531 2,964 3,120 Stock-based compensation 8,794 10,627 17,867 22,201 Reorganization expense (a) 279 2,060 868 2,060 Litigation and settlement expense (b) — — — 390 Adjusted EBITDA $ (30,986 ) $ (38,685 ) $ (68,642 ) $ (76,021 )

Jaren Madden (Investors and Media)

Schrödinger, Inc.

jaren.madden@schrodinger.com

617-286-6264

Matthew Luchini (Investors)

Schrödinger, Inc.

matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com

917-719-0636

Rebecca Pocock (Media)

SHIFT Communications

schrodingerpr@shiftcomm.com