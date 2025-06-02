Scholar Rock Appoints Rebecca McLeod Chief Brand Officer and U.S. General Manager

Rebecca McLeod brings exceptional U.S. operating experience; most recently served as argenx U.S. General Manager responsible for leading the launch of VYVGART® for gMG and CIDP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing apitegromab for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other severe and debilitating neuromuscular diseases, today announced that Rebecca McLeod has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Brand Officer and U.S. General Manager. In this role, she will be responsible for leading the anticipated U.S. commercial launch of apitegromab for patients with SMA – along with establishing the global apitegromab brand strategy and market positioning for Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

“Rebecca’s unprecedented experience in building and leading U.S. operations at argenx to launch VYVGART® successfully is invaluable as Scholar Rock accelerates planning toward our anticipated initial launch in SMA this year,” said R. Keith Woods, Chief Operating Officer of Scholar Rock. “Launching apitegromab in the U.S. is vital in bringing the potentially transformative benefits of apitegromab to patients with SMA. I am confident that under her leadership, we will deliver for the SMA community in the U.S. and around the world as we become a global leader in developing and delivering innovative therapies to treat patients with rare, severe and debilitating neuromuscular disorders.”

Ms. McLeod is a 25-year pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry veteran who joins Scholar Rock from argenx, where she led market access, distribution, patient services, medical affairs, operations, marketing and sales for the U.S. organization. Under her leadership, argenx has delivered one of the most successful biopharmaceutical franchise launches with VYVGART. Earlier, she served in several commercial leadership positions across sales, marketing and product management at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

“I am thrilled to join Scholar Rock at this pivotal time of scale and growth as we prepare to become a global commercial biotechnology company,” said Ms. McLeod. “I’m honored to leverage my leadership experience over the past seven years in the neuromuscular rare disease space to now build and lead Scholar Rock’s U.S. operations as we plan to deliver apitegromab for children and adults with SMA, while also rolling out our global apitegromab brand strategy.”

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and delivers life-changing therapies for people with serious diseases that have high unmet need. As a global leader in the biology of the transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) superfamily, the company is named for the visual resemblance of a scholar rock to protein structures. Over the past decade, Scholar Rock has created a pipeline with the potential to advance the standard of care for neuromuscular disease, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, and other conditions where growth factor-targeted drugs can play a transformational role.

This commitment to unlocking fundamentally different therapeutic approaches is powered by broad application of a proprietary platform, which has developed novel monoclonal antibodies to modulate protein growth factors with extraordinary selectivity. By harnessing cutting-edge science in disease spaces that are historically under-addressed through traditional therapies, Scholar Rock works every day to create new possibilities for patients. Learn more about our approach at ScholarRock.com and follow @ScholarRock and on LinkedIn.

VYVGART® is a trademark of argenx.

