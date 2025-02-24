Scale Biosciences Launches Five Single Cell Profiling Products, Unlocking Single Cell RNA Studies at Any Scale

The QuantumScale platform enables costs of less than 1 cent per cell with workflows across an unprecedented scale

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#QuantumScale--Scale Biosciences (Scale Bio™), a leader in innovative and scalable single cell analysis solutions, today announced the availability of its QuantumScale Single Cell RNA kits, a set of next-generation single cell products which can capture and process from 84,000 to 4 million cells without any specialized partitioning instrumentation. The revolutionary platform, based on the company’s Quantum Barcoding technology, is the most cost-effective single cell solution on the market on a per cell, sample, and experiment basis, and offers one simple and efficient workflow for any scale of project or research vision.





Emerging opportunities to capture and understand biological diversity require simple and low-cost tools for single cell RNA research. QuantumScale Single Cell RNA kits make it possible to conduct large-scale cohort studies, to implement drug screening programs, and to build robust foundation models based on diverse sample sets representing many samples, conditions, and experimental parameters.

QuantumScale Single Cell RNA kits provide ultimate experimental flexibility enabling laboratories to run a broad range of cell throughputs from pilot projects to large-scale studies. These kits leverage ScalePlex technology to multiplex up to 9,216 samples per run with a simple and efficient, 1.5-day workflow, no matter the scale. Using Quantum Barcoding technology, researchers consolidate levels of barcoding into a single plate, reducing hands on time by 75%. With pricing less than $100 per sample and less than 1 cent per cell, large-scale projects unthinkable with earlier generations of single cell technology are affordable and manageable for any research application.

“For too long, available technology has limited what’s possible in single cell research by dictating the types of experiments researchers could conduct. QuantumScale technology shifts the single cell paradigm by removing the technological barriers that have prevented researchers from conducting experiments that can answer their research questions,” said Giovanna Prout, President and CEO of Scale Bio. “The launch of our QuantumScale Single Cell RNA kits represents a quantum leap forward for the field, enabling researchers with virtually any budget, skill level, or experimental design to adopt single cell omics and to conduct small experiments or experiments with unprecedented scale –all with one simple workflow.”

The news comes as the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) general meeting kicks off this week in Marco Island, Fla. During her general session presentation, on Tuesday, February 25, at 4:20 p.m. ET, Scale Bio CEO Giovanna Prout will also discuss how new technologies Scale Bio is developing will further expand the range of sample types accessible to researchers, unlocking the potential for experiments across species, leveraging fixation to lock in biology for later experimentation, and permitting research using new tissue types, such as formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues used to study cancer biology. This launch event will be livestreamed and those interested in attending virtually may register here.

The unprecedented flexibility and cost efficiency of QuantumScale technology makes it the ideal multiomics solution to enable the next frontier of omics research. QuantumScale Single Cell RNA kits are already powering the analysis of millions of cells from Scale Bio’s “100 Million Cell Challenge,” a global initiative aimed at pushing the boundaries of single cell genomics research launched in 2024 in partnership with Ultima Genomics, NVIDIA, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and BioTuring.

John Tsang, an investigator at Yale University and CZ Biohub NY and a recipient of a 100 Million Cell Challenge grant, said: “Scale Bio’s Quantum Barcoding technology is enabling us to dramatically scale our single cell studies while being cost efficient. The ability to batch together samples and study millions of cells in parallel is truly game changing. It is transforming how we map immune health and responses across global populations, enabling us to build AI models to predict immune responses and health trajectory.”

Scale Bio will offer QuantumScale Single Cell RNA kits in four different configurations as well as a modular offering. All kit configurations are shipping to early access customers and will begin shipping to all customers within weeks. Visit the QuantumScale Single Cell RNA kit product page for more information, including a video, recorded webinar, product FAQs, and more.

About Scale Biosciences

At Scale Bio, we are committed to accelerating scientific breakthroughs by providing innovative single cell omics solutions that redefine accessibility, flexibility, and scalability, empowering researchers to unlock the full potential of single cell omics. Leveraging our core massively parallelized single cell barcoding technology, we offer a range of advanced workflow solutions that maximize insights delivered with every experiment and sample type, allowing scientists to generate more data, analyze more samples, and explore more omics, cost efficiently and with unprecedented ease. Founded by scientists and technologists with experience across a range of multiomics disciplines, Scale Bio has attracted financing from leading life sciences tools investors including ARCH Venture Partners, BNG01 and Tao Capital. Scale Bio is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. Visit scale.bio to learn more.

