Savillex Expands Bioprocessing Capabilities with Acquisition of Entegris’ Life Sciences Fluid Management Business

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savillex, LLC ("Savillex"), a leading provider of high-purity fluid handling solutions for life science and laboratory applications worldwide, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Entegris, Inc.'s Life Sciences Fluid Management business. The acquired portfolio includes bioprocessing and pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions, including Aramus™ and PE bags, single-use assemblies, and components used across discovery, clinical, and commercial manufacturing. The acquisition expands Savillex's breadth of life sciences offerings with an enhanced portfolio of high-performance single-use solutions.

Via this acquisition, Savillex welcomes the experienced Life Sciences Fluid Management team and their proven technologies in high-purity fluid management. Customers can expect expanded single-use solutions, increased technical expertise, and enhanced capabilities to support critical applications from early-stage research through commercial manufacturing. By combining these complementary strengths, Savillex is positioned to deliver greater value and help customers simplify increasingly complex bioprocessing workflows.

"The Life Sciences Fluid Management business has built a strong reputation in high-purity single-use bioprocessing, and the Aramus product line is a natural fit alongside our Savillex, Containment and Bioprocessing offerings," said Eric Giesing, Chief Executive Officer of Savillex. "This acquisition expands our portfolio and enables us to deliver an even broader range of innovative solutions to biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical customers. We are excited to welcome the talented team behind this business and to continue investing in technologies that help our customers accelerate the development and production of critical therapies."

"This acquisition creates an exciting opportunity to bring a broader portfolio of high-value fluid management solutions to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers worldwide," said Chris Bedi, General Manager Fluid Management at Savillex. "The Fluid Management portfolio complements Savillex's existing capabilities and together, we will continue to provide innovative solutions while expanding our ability to support partners across the continuum of drug development. We are excited by the opportunity to help our customers bring transformative new medicines to patients around the world."

With this acquisition, Savillex further advances its strategy of delivering industry-leading solutions for the life sciences market. The company remains committed to investing in innovation, quality, and customer partnership while expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EC M&A served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Savillex.

About Savillex

Savillex is a leader in providing high-purity fluid handling solutions for life science and laboratory applications worldwide. Since its founding in 1976, Savillex's goal has remained the same: to provide the world's best container and containment solutions to users worldwide, whatever the application. Savillex is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, with manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and California, USA; Middlewich, UK; and Spain. For more information about Savillex, visit www.savillex.com.

Media Contact:

Camaryn Sapienza Gregory

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Additional information is available at www.savillex.com.