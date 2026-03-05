SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Savara Announces Participation in 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference

March 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:10am ET in Miami, FL.



The live webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s corporate website and will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, MOLBREEVI*, is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (autoimmune PAP). Molgramostim is delivered via a proprietary investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of MOLBREEVI. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

*MOLBREEVI is the FDA and EMA conditionally accepted trade name for molgramostim inhalation solution. It is not approved in any indication. MOLBREEVI is a trademark of Savara Inc.


Contacts

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Savara Inc.
Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
ir@savarapharma.com

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Philadelphia downtown city skyline
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania
February 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie