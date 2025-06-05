Saundra Pelletier, Evofem Biosciences’ CEO, Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Co-CEO of Adimune, and Chris Mitton, President of Pearsanta, Will Join Aditxt Weekly Update on June 6

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX) (“Aditxt”), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, today announced that its CEO Amro Albanna will be joined for tomorrow’s Aditxt Weekly Update by Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Chris Mitton, and Evofem Biosciences’ CEO Saundra Pelletier to discuss progress in immune therapy, early disease detection and women’s health, respectively.

Event Details:

Title: Aditxt Weekly Update

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual (Zoom)

Registration: Click here to register

Friedrich Kapp, M.D, Ph.D. is co-CEO of Adimune, Inc.(“Adimune”), which is advancing its lead therapeutic candidate ADI-100™ towards an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) submission to enable initiation of clinical trials with the antigen-specific gene therapy. ADI-100 is designed to restore immune tolerance in autoimmune diseases by targeting specific antigens, like glutamic acid decarboxylase, and establish tolerance in organ transplantation. Dr. Kapp, a 30+ year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, was formerly president of the Therapeutics Business Unit at Schering AG.

Chris Mitton was appointed president of Pearsanta, Inc. (“Pearsanta”) in September 2024 to drive the advancement of its Mitomic® diagnostic tests for endometriosis and prostate cancer. A seasoned veteran of the healthcare industry with over 20 years of leadership experience in the medical diagnostics sector and a strong focus on personalized healthcare and molecular oncology diagnostics, Mr. Mitton concurrently serves as CEO of MDNA Life Sciences Inc., a pioneer in the development of liquid biopsy tests.

Saundra Pelletier is president, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCPK: EVFM) (“EvoFem”). Her deep insight in women’s health is driven by intensive consumer research and more than three decades of commercial experience in the global markets with products addressing women’s health spanning every stage in their reproductive journey, from puberty to menopause. During her career, including her ten-year tenure at Evofem, she has launched pharmaceutical brands worldwide and expanded indications for female healthcare brands in multiple countries. Ms. Pelletier is a published author, TEDx and keynote speaker, executive coach and staunch advocate for innovation in women’s healthcare.

Pearsanta and Adimune are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Aditxt.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”) is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to "Make Promising Innovations Possible Together." The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. The Company currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. Through the planned acquisition of Evofem BioSciences, Inc. (“EvoFem”)under the July 2024 Amended and Restated Merger Agreement between Evofem, Aditxt and Adifem, Inc. (jointly “the Parties”), as amended (the “A&R Merger Agreement”), Aditxt aims to introduce an additional program dedicated to women’s health. The companies are working toward a targeted close in the second half of 2025.

For more information, please visit www.aditxt.com.

