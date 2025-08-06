SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Satellos to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 45th Annual Growth Conference

August 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) (“Satellos” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, will present at the Canaccord Genuity’s 45th Annual Growth Conference, taking place Aug. 13–14, 2025, at the InterContinental Boston.



Satellos management will present on Wed., Aug. 13, from 12:30 to 12:55 p.m. ET in Abigail Adams C and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Canaccord Genuity’s 45th Annual Growth Conference
Format: Presentation and webcast
Date: Wed., Aug. 13
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: InterContinental Boston

The presentation will be available via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website, and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of replacing the signal normally provided by dystrophin in muscle stem cells to effect repair and regeneration. By restoring this missing signal in DMD, SAT-3247 enables muscle stem cells to divide properly and more efficiently, promoting natural muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment, starting with DMD. Satellos also is leveraging its proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™ to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.


Contacts

Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com
Media: Emily Williams, senior director of Communications, media@satellos.com
Clinical Trial Info: medicalinfo@satellos.com

Canada Events
