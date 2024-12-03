SUBSCRIBE
Satellos to Participate in Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

December 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX:MSCL, OTCQB:MSCLF) (“Satellos), a public biotech company developing new small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscle diseases and disorders, announced today that Frank Gleeson, Co-founder and CEO will participate in Oppenheimer’s Movers in Rare Disease Summit taking place in New York City on December 12, 2024.


Oppenheimer’s Movers in Rare Disease Summit
Title: Polypharmacy in DMD and Neuromuscular Disease
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: December 12, 2024
Time: 9:50AM ET

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees at the summit.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has invented SAT-3247 as a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to restore skeletal muscle regeneration initially in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Satellos has generated a significant body of preclinical evidence in DMD to support that correcting muscle stem cell polarity with SAT-3247 has the potential to restore skeletal muscle regeneration to repair and strengthen muscle that has been damaged. The Company’s lead drug candidate SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment DMD. Additionally, Satellos is leveraging its breakthrough research in muscle stem cell polarity and proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™, to identify degenerative muscle diseases where deficits in muscle regeneration occur that are amenable to therapeutic intervention for future clinical development. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

Contacts

Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com
Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., jessica@litldog.com, +1.858.344.8091

