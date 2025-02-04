Sapio Sciences Selected by LabConnect to Transform Laboratory Operations

Sapio LIMS to enhance research workflows, improve data integrity, and support scalable innovation

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced that LabConnect, a global leader in central laboratory services, has chosen Sapio LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) to digitally transform complex research workflows, streamline sample tracking, and enhance data management.





LabConnect partners with biopharma companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to accelerate the development of new medicines, projects that involve managing and tracking thousands of samples across multiple laboratories. To simplify these intricate workflows and ensure seamless operations, LabConnect selected Sapio LIMS as a scalable, flexible, and robust solution tailored to meet its needs.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Streamlined Operation: Sapio’s configurable platform will automate LabConnect’s workflows, reducing manual processes and increasing efficiency.

Sapio’s configurable platform will automate LabConnect’s workflows, reducing manual processes and increasing efficiency. Enhanced Data Integrity: The integration minimizes data silos and transcription errors while ensuring compliance with GMP and GLP standards.

The integration minimizes data silos and transcription errors while ensuring compliance with GMP and GLP standards. Scalable Innovation: Sapio AI tools will enable natural language data management and accelerate research and discovery.

“Our collaboration with Sapio Sciences represents a critical step in transforming our digital laboratory infrastructure,” said Dan Tyner, interim CIO at LabConnect. “By leveraging their science-aware platform, we will dramatically enhance our data management capabilities, ensuring faster, more accurate clinical research support.”

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio Sciences, stated: “LabConnect operates in a complex and demanding environment that requires both precision and flexibility—something Sapio LIMS is purpose-built to handle. By consolidating systems and optimizing workflows, LabConnect will further enhance service delivery and operational efficiency for its clients.”

About LabConnect

LabConnect is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. LabConnect’s unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs. Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Sapio Sciences

At Sapio Sciences, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery and diagnostics. Our cloud-based solutions—LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Management—are unified on a flexible, configurable, and AI-powered informatics platform, streamlining complex workflows, unifying scientific data, and enabling faster, smarter decisions across biopharma research and development, clinical diagnostics, and manufacturing.

Trusted by global leaders and innovators worldwide, we support a wide range of best-in-class applications, from NGS genomic sequencing and bioanalysis to bioprocessing, stability studies, histopathology, antibody discovery, and in vivo studies.

Discover how Sapio Sciences can revolutionize your lab operations at www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

