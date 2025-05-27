Sapio Sciences Appoints Gordon McCall as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Global Operational Excellence

New role underscores Sapio’s commitment to operational excellence and elevating customer delivery across global markets

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced the promotion of Gordon McCall to Chief Operating Officer (COO). McCall has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2022 and brings a proven track record of leadership, strategic execution, and operational acumen.

As COO, McCall will oversee the implementation of Sapio’s day-to-day operations, including leading global customer delivery teams, managing customer relationships, and overseeing key operational functions. He will serve as the bridge between Sapio’s strategic vision and its operational execution, with a mandate to drive excellence in customer delivery and customer satisfaction.

Kevin Cramer, CEO and CTO at Sapio Sciences, commented: “Gordon has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of what it takes to build and scale a customer-centric organization. Through both his financial leadership and ownership of operational responsibilities, Gordon was the natural choice to lead the next chapter of Sapio’s success.”

Gordon McCall, COO at Sapio Sciences, added: “The strength of Sapio lies in its people, its mission, and its relentless focus on delivering real impact for customers in the biopharma community, and I am excited to help grow and support Sapio’s business and our commitment to operational excellence.”

Sapio Sciences is focused on strengthening customer delivery through coordinated improvements in technology, people, and processes. The company is investing in tools to enhance resource planning and operational visibility, supporting its teams with the training and structure needed to scale delivery effectively, and refining internal workflows to drive greater consistency, faster time to value, and better project outcomes. These efforts are designed to help Sapio scale with confidence and continue meeting the evolving needs of its global customer base.

About Sapio Sciences

At Sapio Sciences, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery and diagnostics. Our cloud-based solutions—LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Cloud—are unified on a flexible, configurable, and AI-native informatics platform, streamlining complex workflows, unifying scientific data, and enabling faster, smarter decisions across biopharma research and development, clinical diagnostics, and manufacturing.

Trusted by global leaders and innovators worldwide, we support a wide range of best-in-class applications, from NGS and bioanalysis to bioprocessing, stability studies, histopathology, antibody discovery, and in vivo studies.

Discover how Sapio Sciences can revolutionize your lab operations at www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

