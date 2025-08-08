SUBSCRIBE
Sanuwave Announces Q2 FY2025 Financial Results

August 8, 2025 | 
15 min read

Q2 2025 revenues were $10.2 million, up 42% from $7.2 million in Q2 2024. This represents the highest Q2 quarterly revenues in Company history.

Q2 2025 gross margin was 78.3%, versus 73.2% in Q2 2024.

GAAP Operating Income was $1.9 million for Q2 2025 versus $2.0 million in Q2 2024. Q2 2025 included equity compensation costs of $1.1 million versus $0 in Q2 2024.

Company provides guidance for revenues of $12-$12.7 million for Q3 2025.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Quarter ended June 30, 2025

  • Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025, totaled $10.2 million, an increase of 42%, as compared to $7.2 million for the same period of 2024. This growth was within the Company's guidance of growth of 40-50% year on year for the quarter.
  • 116 UltraMist® systems were sold in Q2 2025 up from 72 in Q2 2024, and from 98 in Q1 2025.
  • UltraMist® consumables revenue increased by 37% to $6.4 million in Q2 2025, versus $4.7 million for the same quarter last year. UltraMist® revenue represented 99% of Sanuwave’s overall revenues in Q2 2025.
  • Gross margin as a percentage of revenue amounted to 78.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, versus 73.2% for the same period last year.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2025, operating income totaled $1.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in Q2 2024. Q2 2025 operating expenses included $1.1 million of stock compensation expenses versus $0 in the same period in 2024.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million. This compares to a net income of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 which was primarily driven by a $5.3 million gain on extinguishment of debt that did not recur during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA [1] for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $3.4 million versus Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million for the same period last year.

“We’re pleased to have put up strong results for Q2 and to have achieved 51% revenue growth in the first six months of 2025 vs the same period in 2024 ,” said Morgan Frank, CEO. “We sold 214 UltraMIST systems in the first six months of this year, more than we did in the full year of 2023 and an increase of 86% versus same period in 2024. Q1 and Q2 have been spent building and reshaping our sales and commercial operations teams, and as of mid July, the Company achieved full national sales coverage for the first time in my tenure as CEO.   If Q1 and Q2 were the quarters of “max disruption” Q3 is expected to be the quarter of “max construction” as the Company builds up momentum around our new sales and marketing practices (including the launch of our first concerted marketing program) with an aim to set us up for breakout performance in Q4 2025 and 2026.   The energy at our sales and commercial operations national meeting a couple of weeks ago was palpable.  I think we’re all looking forward to seeing what Sanuwave can become as it starts firing on all cylinders.”

Certain percentages presented in this earnings release are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts and therefore may not recalculate from the rounded numbers used for disclosure purposes.

Financial Outlook

The Company forecasts Q3 2025 revenue of $12-$12.7 million and reiterates full year 2025 revenue guidance of $48-$50 million (47-53% increase as compared to full year 2024 revenue).

As previously announced, a business update will occur via conference call on August 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Materials for the conference call are included on the Company’s website at http://www.sanuwave.com/investors

Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Toll Free:1-800-245-3047
Toll/International: 1-203-518-9765
Conference ID: SANUWAVE

OR use the link for instant telephone access to the event.

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1723341&tp_key=b9f972bf82 

A replay will be made available through August 29, 2025:
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay Access ID: 11159256

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

About Sanuwave
Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). These financial measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" and are intended to supplement, and should not be considered as superior to, or a replacement for, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company uses Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization adjusted for the change in fair value of derivatives and any significant non-cash or infrequent charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented in a consistent manner for each period, unless otherwise disclosed. The Company uses these measures for the purpose of evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These measures also help the Company to make operational and strategic decisions. The Company believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, allows them to see the Company’s results through the eyes of management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other U.S. GAAP measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

  • Do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments.
  • Do not reflect all changes in our working capital needs.
  • Do not reflect interest expense, or the amount necessary to service our outstanding debt.

As presented in the U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations section below, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain charges that contribute to our net income (loss).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, and plans for future business development activities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact: investors@sanuwave.com 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
      
   Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2025   2024   2025   2024 
          
Revenue  $10,164  $7,162  $19,506  $12,948 
Cost of Revenues   2,206   1,922   4,164   3,506 
          
Gross Margin   7,958   5,240   15,342   9,442 
Gross Margin %   78.3%  73.2%  78.7%  72.9%
          
Total operating expenses   6,081   3,248   12,479   8,500 
Operating Income  $1,877  $1,992  $2,863  $942 
          
Total other income (expense)   (822)  4,569   (7,484)  1,091 
          
Net Income (Loss)  $1,055  $6,561  $(4,621) $2,033 
                  


NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Net Income (Loss)$1,055  $6,561  $(4,621) $2,033 
Non-GAAP Adjustments:       
Interest expense 1,874   3,783   3,726   7,343 
Depreciation and amortization 299   262   573   480 
EBITDA 3,228   10,606   (322)  9,856 
        
Non-GAAP Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA:       
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (990)  (3,717)  3,911   (1,216)
Other non-cash or infrequent charges:       
Stock-based compensation 1,132   -   2,116   - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -   (5,310)  -   (5,205)
Severance agreement and legal settlement -   -   -   585 
Release of historical accrued expenses -   (579)  -   (579)
License and option agreement -   -   -   (2,500)
Prepaid legal fees expensed from termination of Merger Agreement -   457   -   457 
Adjusted EBITDA$3,370  $1,457  $5,705  $1,398 
                


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
(In thousands, except share data)June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS   
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$8,496  $10,237 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,278 and $1,147, respectively 3,848   3,329 
Inventory 5,911   4,149 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,913   682 
Total Current Assets 20,168   18,397 
Non-Current Assets:   
Property and equipment, net 1,587   303 
Right of use assets, net 653   429 
Intangible assets, net 3,378   3,730 
Goodwill 7,260   7,260 
Total Non-current Assets$12,878  $11,722 
    
Total Assets 33,046   30,119 
    
LIABILITIES   
Current Liabilities:   
Senior secured debt$26,774  $25,305 
Accounts payable 4,002   3,728 
Accrued expenses 3,289   4,678 
Warrant liability 12,018   8,107 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 82   126 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities 115   175 
Current portion of contract liabilities 221   193 
Other -   33 
Total Current Liabilities 46,501   42,345 
Non-current Liabilities:   
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion, net of incentives 974   125 
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 11   66 
Contract liabilities, less current portion 301   300 
Other 34   - 
Total Non-current Liabilities 1,320   491 
Total Liabilities$47,821  $42,836 
    
STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT   
Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D designated, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024$-  $- 
Common stock, par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; 8,568,005 and 8,543,686 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively * 9   9 
Additional paid-in capital 241,248   238,685 
Accumulated deficit (256,042)  (251,421)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 10   10 
Total Stockholders’ Deficit (14,775)  (12,717)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit$33,046  $30,119 

* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
    
(In thousands, except share data)Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Revenue$10,164  $7,162  $19,506  $12,948 
Cost of Revenues 2,206   1,922   4,164   3,506 
        
Gross Margin 7,958   5,240   15,342   9,442 
        
Operating Expenses:       
General and administrative 4,039   1,839   8,506   5,514 
Selling and marketing 1,674   1,034   3,205   2,266 
Research and development 194   195   402   358 
Depreciation and amortization 174   180   366   362 
Total Operating Expenses 6,081   3,248   12,479   8,500 
        
Operating Income 1,877   1,992   2,863   942 
        
Other Income (Expense):       
Interest expense (1,874)  (3,396)  (3,726)  (6,633)
Interest expense, related party    (387)     (710)
Gain on extinguishment of debt    5,310   -   5,205 
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 990   3,717   (3,911)  1,216 
Other expense (27)  (685)  (28)  (787)
Other income 89   10   181   2,800 
Total Other Income (Expense) (822)  4,569   (7,484)  1,091 
        
Net Income (Loss) 1,055   6,561   (4,518)  2,033 
        
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)       
Foreign currency translation adjustments    10      121 
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)$1,055  $6,571  $(4,621) $2,154 
        
Earnings (Loss) per Share:       
Basic *$0.12  $2.08  $(0.54) $0.65 
Diluted *$0.01  $1.77  $(0.54) $0.55 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic * 8,561,737   3,152,595   8,554,706   3,126,000 
Diluted * 9,167,846   3,699,501   8,554,706   3,663,730 

* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(In thousands, except share data)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Common Stock        
  Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*		 Par Value Additional Paid-
in Capital		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss		 Total
             
Balances as of March 31, 2025 8,548,473 $9 $239,786 $(257,097) $10 $(17,292)
Stock-based compensation -  -  1,132  -   -  1,132 
Stock options exercised 17,008  -  253  -   -  253 
Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees 2,524  -  77  -   -  77 
Net income -  -  -  1,055   -  1,055 
             
Balances as of June 30, 2025 8,568,005 $9 $241,248 $(256,042) $10 $(14,775)
             
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Common Stock        
  Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*		 Par Value Additional Paid-
in Capital		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss		 Total
             
Balances as of March 31, 2024 3,041,492 $3 $176,979 $(224,577) $- $(47,595)
Shares issued for settlement of warrants 14,440  -  6  -   -  6 
Shares issued for settlement of debt 94,130  -  1,412  -   -  1,412 
Foreign currency translation adjustment -  -  -  -   10  10 
Net income -  -  -  6,561   -  6,561 
             
Balances as of June 30, 2024 3,150,062 $3 $178,397 $(218,016) $10 $(39,606)

* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Common Stock        
  Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*		 Par Value Additional Paid-
in Capital		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss		 Total
             
Balances as of December 31, 2024 8,543,686 $9 $238,685 $(251,421) $10  $(12,717)
Stock-based compensation 4,787  -  2,233  -   -   2,233 
Stock options exercised 17,008  -  253  -   -   253 
Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees 2,524  -  77  -   -   77 
Net loss -  -  -  (4,621)  -   (4,621)
             
Balances as of June 30, 2025 8,568,005 $9 $241,248 $(256,042) $10  $(14,775)
             
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Common Stock        
  Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*		 Par Value Additional Paid-
in Capital		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss		 Total
             
Balances as of December 31, 2023 3,041,492 $3 $176,979 $(220,049) $(111) $(43,178)
Shares issued for settlement of warrants 14,440  -  6  -   -   6 
Shares issued for settlement of debt 94,130  -  1,412  -   -   1,412 
Foreign currency translation adjustment -  -  -  -   121   121 
Net income -  -  -  2,033   -   2,033 
             
Balances as of June 30, 2024 3,150,062 $3 $178,397 $(218,016) $10  $(39,606)

* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2025   2024 
Cash Flows - Operating Activities:   
Net income (loss)$(4,621) $2,033 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   
Stock-based compensation 2,106   - 
Depreciation and amortization 388   393 
Amortization of right-of-use assets 185   87 
Reserve for credit losses 131   99 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -   (5,205)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 3,911   (1,216)
Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts 1,062   3,274 
Accrued interest and accrued interest, related party -   1,859 
Proceeds from tenant improvement funds 429   - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   
Accounts receivable (650)  (340)
Inventory (1,762)  220 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,231)  118 
Accounts payable 274   (1,259)
Accrued expenses and contract liabilities (746)  369 
Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities (524)  432 
    
Cash Flows - Investing Activities   
Purchase of property and equipment (1,321)  (206)
Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities (1,321)  (206)
    
Cash Flows - Financing Activities   
Proceeds from exercises of stock options 253   - 
Payment of note payable -   (2,175)
Proceeds from convertible notes payable -   1,300 
Proceeds from promissory note payable, related party -   500 
Proceeds from factoring, net -   831 
Payments of principal on finance leases (149)  (140)
Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities 104   316 
    
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash -   121 
    
Net Change in Cash During Period (1,741)  663 
    
Cash at Beginning of Period 10,237   1,797 
Cash at End of Period$8,496  $2,460 
    
Supplemental Information:   
Cash paid for interest$2,255  $2,055 
    
Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:   
Capitalize interest into senior secured debt 407   3,850 
Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees 77   - 
Stock options granted in lieu of cash bonus 117   - 
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 430   - 
RSUs granted in exchange for services 10   - 
Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes -   3,633 
Conversion of asset-backed secured promissory notes to convertible promissory notes -   4,584 
Shares issued for settlement of debt -   1,412 
Write off deferred merger costs -   1,226 

