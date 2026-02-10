Santa Ana Bio Announces the Appointment of Newman Yeilding as Chief Medical Officer

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Santa Ana Bio, a precision immunology company developing targeted therapies for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Newman Yeilding, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

“Newman brings an exceptional set of skills in the design and execution of novel clinical programs in a broad range of autoimmune indications,” said Peter Emtage, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Santa Ana Bio. “His expertise is immediately beneficial as we work to file our first IND for SAB01, our bispecific antibody targeting a range of mast cell diseases, and enter the clinic this year, and to advance our second program, SAB05, a novel CD40 glucocorticoid antibody-drug conjugate, through IND-enabling studies and into the clinic in 2027.”

Dr. Yeilding has 30 years of experience in academic research, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, where he held senior leadership roles driving the clinical translation and late-stage development of multiple novel therapeutics in autoimmune diseases. He most recently served as Chief Scientific Advisor at Protagonist Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptides. Prior to Protagonist, Dr. Yeilding spent 19 years at Janssen, where he held several senior roles including Head of Immunology Development and R&D, Vice President of Immunology Dermatology, GI Development, Vice President Immunology, and STELARA and Early Development Compound Development Team Leader. During his time at Janssen, he provided scientific and management leadership of immunology development initiatives in clinical departments including Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, and Pediatric Development. He led an R&D organization of approximately 250 members in close collaboration with the Immunology Global Strategic Commercial Organization to accelerate development, commercialization, and market access of innovative first-in-class or best-in-class compounds for the global Immunology market. Prior to Janssen, he was the Associate Director of Medical Affairs at Centocor and served as Chief of Hematology-Oncology at the Philadelphia Veterans Administration Medical Center, after spending four years as a research track faculty with research focused on tumor angiogenesis. Dr. Yeilding earned his M.D. from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, and completed his residency training in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

