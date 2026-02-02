SanegeneBio Announces RNAi Global Licensing Collaboration with Genentech

- SanegeneBio grants exclusive worldwide license to one of its RNAi programs to Genentech

- SanegeneBio to receive $200 million upfront payment and will be eligible to receive development and commercialization milestone payments, totaling up to $1.5 billion, plus tiered royalties

- Genentech will be responsible for the subsequent clinical development and commercialization globally

BOSTON, SHANGHAI and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SanegeneBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative RNAi therapeutics, today announced a global licensing agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to advance one of its RNAi programs based on its proprietary RNAi platform. Under the agreement, SanegeneBio grants Genentech exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the program. SanegeneBio will be responsible for early development activities and Genentech will subsequently lead all future clinical development and commercialization activities.

SanegeneBio's proprietary RNAi platform includes novel chemistries and delivery technologies that can be utilized to generate potential breakthrough siRNA medicines for multiple disease areas.

"Entering into this agreement with Genentech marks another important milestone for our innovative and differentiated RNAi chemistry and delivery platforms," said Weimin Wang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SanegeneBio. "We are delighted to work with a global scientific leader to continue delivering effective and life-changing therapies for patients worldwide."

Under the terms of the agreement, SanegeneBio will receive an upfront payment of $200 million and will be eligible to receive development and commercialization milestone payments, totaling up to $1.5 billion, as well as tiered royalties on potential future product sales.

About SanegeneBio

SanegeneBio is a global, venture-backed, fully-integrated biotechnology company focused on developing RNAi-based therapeutics. Founded in 2021 and led by a team of RNAi veterans, the company has R&D operations in Boston, Shanghai and Suzhou. Their clear vision is that RNAi technology will power blockbuster medicines in diverse therapeutic areas, improving the quality and longevity of life for patients worldwide. This vision is being realized by advancing a fast-growing pipeline, which includes experimental medicines for autoimmune nephropathies, obesity, and cardiometabolic indications. SanegeneBio has initiated clinical trials for four experimental medicines to-date, and is committed to developing potential best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics which leverage our industry-leading and differentiated LEAD™ tissue-selective RNAi delivery technology. For more information, please visit: www.sanegenebio.com and engage on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanegenebio-announces-rnai-global-licensing-collaboration-with-genentech-302676224.html

SOURCE SanegeneBio