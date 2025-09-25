Sandoz launches affordable iron sucrose injection for treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease in US

Expands access to much-needed iron therapy for millions of US patients

Builds Sandoz portfolio of high-quality injectable iron therapies and sets stage for future launches

Strengthens US supply of injectable iron sucrose

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced the US launch of its generic iron sucrose injection following recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)1. The product is now available for order and delivery across the United States. The launch of this iron sucrose formulation further expands the Sandoz US iron therapy portfolio.

Intravenous iron sucrose is a cornerstone therapy for iron deficiency anemia, which impacts approximately five million US patients. This includes those with chronic kidney disease (CKD stages 3-5), which puts nearly 19 million Americans at high risk for anemia2-5. It is administered at dialysis centers nationwide, providing essential iron replacement to foster red blood cell production. Iron sucrose is approved to treat all indications of the reference medicine, Venofer®*6.

“Our launch of iron sucrose proves again that we remain committed to pioneering access to more affordable medicines for patients with chronic conditions,” said Keren Haruvi, President Sandoz North America. “We are proud to offer a high-quality, reliable alternative that helps patient, clinician and supply needs in the US.”

Iron deficiency anemia occurs when the body does not have enough iron to make healthy red blood cells, which are essential for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Iron is important not only for hemoglobin production but also for maintaining a healthy immune system, muscles, skin, hair, and nails. People with chronic kidney disease, women who menstruate, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and individuals with certain gastrointestinal conditions are at higher risk for iron deficiency anemia. Symptoms may include fatigue, shortness of breath, pale skin, weakness, and light headedness7. When oral iron is not effective or cannot be absorbed, intravenous iron sucrose is often used to replenish iron stores and support the body’s production of new red blood cells7.

Sandoz iron sucrose injection was developed in partnership with RAFARM, S.A.

ABOUT IRON SUCROSE

INDICATIONS

Iron sucrose injection is an iron replacement product indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

SELECT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Known hypersensitivity to iron sucrose.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Observe for signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity during and after iron sucrose administration for at least 30 minutes and until clinically stable following completion of each administration. Only administer iron sucrose when personnel and therapies are immediately available for the treatment of serious hypersensitivity reactions. Hypotension: May cause hypotension. Monitor for signs and symptoms of hypotension during and following each administration. Iron Overload: Regularly monitor hematologic responses during therapy. Do not administer to patients with iron overload.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adult patients: The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, hypotension, pruritus, pain in extremity, arthralgia, back pain, muscle cramp, injection site reactions, chest pain and peripheral edema. Pediatric patients: The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) are headache, respiratory tract viral infection, peritonitis, vomiting, pyrexia, dizziness, cough, nausea, arteriovenous fistula thrombosis, hypotension, and hypertension.

This is not the complete list of all the safety information for Iron Sucrose Injection. Please click to see the full Prescribing Information for Iron Sucrose Injection.

ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure 900 million patient treatments are provided by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world’s first oral penicillin in 1951, and the world’s first biosimilar in 2006. In 2024, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 10.4 billion.

