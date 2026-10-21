Samsung Biologics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Recorded Q3'26 revenue of KRW 1,490 billion and operating profit of KRW 640 billion

Plant 5 ramp-up and U.S. manufacturing operations contribute to earnings performance

Raised 2026 revenue growth guidance to 20% while advancing strategic investments in portfolio and capacity expansion

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

"As global pharmaceutical pipelines become more diverse and supply requirements increasingly complex, the ability to execute consistently across manufacturing programs is ever more important," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We are strategically expanding our manufacturing capacity, multi-modality capabilities, and global operations to address these evolving needs. Our priority is to translate these investments into sustainable growth through disciplined execution and a continued focus on delivering value to our clients."

Financial Highlights

Samsung Biologics reported third-quarter revenue of KRW 1,490 billion and operating profit of KRW 640 billion, supported by Plants 1 through 4 operating at full capacity and increasing contributions from Plant 5 as production ramps up. The company's Rockville manufacturing facility in Maryland, U.S., also contributed to revenue during the quarter, marking its initial contribution to the revenue following the acquisition.

Samsung Biologics continued to demonstrate strong commercial momentum, with cumulative contract orders exceeding USD 21.9 billion, reflecting sustained demand for its development and manufacturing services.

[Consolidated earnings for CDMO business, KRW billion]



Q3'26 Q3'25 YoY Change Revenue 1,490.3 1,257.5 +232.8 Operating Profit 640.1 633.5 +6.6 EBITDA 751.5 728.9 +22.6

Business Updates and 2026 Outlook

Samsung Biologics updated its 2026 annual revenue growth guidance to 20%, up from its previous range of 15–20%, reflecting confidence in its operational performance and growth trajectory.

The company reinforced operational efficiency and coordinated resource management across its manufacturing operations, with a focus on consistent project execution and manufacturing continuity. Its ExellenS™ framework, built on standardized facility designs, processes, and digital technologies, supports operational consistency and manufacturing readiness across its network.

Samsung Biologics maintained stable manufacturing operations and workforce capabilities at its Rockville site while evaluating opportunities to optimize the facility for a broader range of client requirements. Together with operations at Songdo, the facility expands Samsung Biologics' geographic manufacturing presence and strengthens the company's ability to accommodate U.S. and global demand.

Samsung Biologics also expanded its global commercial presence with the opening of a sales office in the Netherlands, strengthening local engagement with European pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

In October, the company published the interim results of the PolyPeptide Group public tender offer, successfully meeting the acceptance offer condition with 87.92% participation rate. The planned acquisition will expand Samsung Biologics' service portfolio into peptide-based therapeutics, complementing its existing capabilities in antibodies and conjugates. PolyPeptide's specialized development and manufacturing expertise, together with its operations across Europe, the U.S., and India, is expected to further diversify Samsung Biologics' global CDMO services in a growing segment of the market.

To support its next phase of growth, Samsung Biologics announced a KRW 3 trillion rights offering to fund strategic investments, including the planned PolyPeptide acquisition and future manufacturing capacity expansion. The offering is scheduled to proceed with existing shareholder subscriptions in November, followed by a general public offering of any unsubscribed shares.

On the sustainability front, Samsung Biologics received an 'A' rating in the latest Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG Ratings assessment demonstrating continued progress. The company also established a greenhouse gas emissions calculation system to improve emissions data management and strengthen its readiness for upcoming mandatory ESG disclosure requirements.

Looking ahead, Samsung Biologics remains focused on operational performance and disciplined implementation of strategic investments, while strengthening its capabilities to support clients across an expanding range of modalities and geographic markets.

For more details on performance and financials, please refer to the Earnings Release.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., Incheon, Republic of Korea (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 from the manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. Samsung Biologics has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities.

Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. Samsung Biologics is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health. For more information, please visit https://samsungbiologics.com.

Media contacts

Claire Kim, Senior Director cair.kim@samsung.com



Becky Lee, Director brite.lee@samsung.com

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SOURCE Samsung Biologics