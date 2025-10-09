Samsung Biologics Introduces Optimized Manufacturing Framework, ExellenS™

ExellenS TM applies optimized facility designs, equipment, and processes across all sites to ensure equivalency and speed

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today unveiled ExellenS TM – an optimized manufacturing framework applied across the company's biomanufacturing network.

Developed through Samsung Biologics' cumulative expertise in plant design, digitalization, and operational excellence, ExellenS TM standardizes equipment, processes, and functional specifications to ensure that every facility operates with the same precision. The framework delivers high-quality, predictable outcomes at speed, empowering clients with faster tech transfers, accelerated approvals, and seamless scaling.

ExellenS TM builds on the company's four pillars of excellence in client satisfaction, operations, quality, and people expertise to consistently maintain its manufacturing competitiveness as a pure-play global CDMO. By embedding standardization, simplification, and scalability into every facility, Samsung Biologics is enabling clients to bring life-saving therapies to patients faster and with greater flexibility.

"ExellenS TM reflects our established and unmatched competence in on-time project delivery and manufacturing excellence," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "ExellenS TM reinforces consistent execution and outcomes across our plants and serves as a blueprint for scalable, optimized, and standardized operations as we continue to build new plants and diversify our portfolio in an evolving CDMO landscape."

Optimized Design for Predictable Outcomes

ExellenS™ integrates Functional Design Specifications (FDS) across all plants, replicating standardized bioreactor configurations and automation systems while allowing tailored improvements for manufacturing execution systems (MES) and continuous innovation. With a proven track record and deep know-how, Samsung Biologics has implemented a unified design model that delivers consistent results while minimizing risks.

Accelerating Speed to Market

By ensuring equivalency across facilities, ExellenS™ accelerates global regulatory readiness for clients. Standardized systems reduce risks while streamlined operations minimize changeovers. Agile tech transfers further enable seamless scale-up and on-time product launches. By combining consistency with speed, ExellenS™ provides clients with the flexibility and reliability needed to succeed in a complex global market.

Resilience through Standardization

ExellenS™ enhances supply chain continuity by enabling dual-sourcing and multi-plant production. It also integrates unified digital platforms to help clients address challenges with unmatched scale, agility, and resilience. Minimized variability between plants, replicated processes, and universal equipment allow for rapid technology transfers and seamless scale-up, while integrated IT systems ensure compliance and audit readiness.

"ExellenS™ defines how Samsung Biologics executes our overarching mission to help clients improve and extend lives. It is the culmination of years of innovation, investment, and a deep commitment to our partners," added John Rim. "Through ExellenS™, we are giving our clients the confidence and flexibility they need to advance their therapies and deliver hope to patients worldwide."

Samsung Biologics currently offers a total manufacturing capacity of 784,000 liters across five plants. Through 2032, the company plans to add capacity at Bio Campus II, home to its latest Plant 5 that became operational this April. The company also has a dedicated facility for the development and manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and global offices to serve clients worldwide.

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 784,000 liters across five plants, Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenSTM framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics also operates commercial offices in Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region.

Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality products, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/.

