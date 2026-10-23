Samsung Bioepis Releases Fourth Quarter 2026 Biosimilar Market Report Highlighting Importance of Supply Continuity

As of September 2026, a total of 98 biosimilars across 21 unique biological molecules have been approved in the United States (US) with 75 biosimilars (77%) launched in the market

Trastuzumab, bevacizumab, infliximab, and pegfilgrastim are maintaining or increasing their Average Sales Price (ASP) across multiple consecutive quarters while holding market share

Deep Dive section introduces an exclusive wholesaler interview revealing up to a quarter or more of a wholesaler’s biosimilar portfolio in the US facing supply shortage or restriction – the highest level reported

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biologic--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today released its Fourth Quarter 2026 Biosimilar Market Report, marking the fifteenth edition of the Quarterly Biosimilar Market Report in the United States (US). The report provides an overview of the market status of all biosimilars available in the US, including approval and launch status, pricing (both Average Sales Price, or ASP, and Wholesale Acquisition Cost, or WAC), and market uptake per molecule. The Deep Dive section in this edition reveals how inventory shortages and distribution stability have become decisive factors in provider purchasing decisions, now rivaling price as a primary consideration in the US biosimilar market.

“The US biosimilar market continues to evolve amid growing emphasis on supply reliability and access stability. Following our previous coverage of policy changes shaping the biosimilar landscape, this edition turns to another critical dimension: the current state of biosimilar supply shortages and the broader implications for supply chain resilience,” said Thomas Newcomer, Senior Vice President and Head of US Commercial, Samsung Bioepis. "We analyze key factors contributing to supply constraints, explore how supply chain stability influences product adoption and contracting decisions, and discuss both the challenges and strategic opportunities that biosimilar stakeholders should consider in building more resilient supply frameworks."

Key highlights from the market analysis:

Sustained Market Penetration and Price Relief : Within five years of initial launch, biosimilars across key therapeutic classes achieved an average market share of 55% and generated an average 54% reduction in ASP, underscoring the long-term savings delivered to patients and payers.

: Within five years of initial launch, biosimilars across key therapeutic classes achieved an average market share of 55% and generated an average 54% reduction in ASP, underscoring the long-term savings delivered to patients and payers. ASP Recovery in Selected Molecules : Selected biosimilars have maintained recovered ASP levels for two consecutive quarters. This trend was observed in the bevacizumab and ranibizumab markets across Q3 and Q4 2026 — signaling a shift from the historical pattern of continuous price erosion in the biosimilar market.

: Selected biosimilars have maintained recovered ASP levels for two consecutive quarters. This trend was observed in the bevacizumab and ranibizumab markets across Q3 and Q4 2026 — signaling a shift from the historical pattern of continuous price erosion in the biosimilar market. Expanding Footprint Across Specialty Areas : Biosimilars established noticeable quarterly gains across specialty biologics, with eculizumab biosimilar penetration climbing 11 percentage points quarter-over-quarter to reach 46%, while ranibizumab biosimilars advanced to 14% (up 7 percentage points from the prior quarter).

: Biosimilars established noticeable quarterly gains across specialty biologics, with eculizumab biosimilar penetration climbing 11 percentage points quarter-over-quarter to reach 46%, while ranibizumab biosimilars advanced to 14% (up 7 percentage points from the prior quarter). Supply Chain Stability as a Critical Market Differentiator: The report’s Deep Dive reveals significant vulnerability in product availability, showing that up to a quarter or more of biosimilars in a wholesaler’s portfolio experienced short or restricted supply on a given day. Healthcare providers and health systems are increasingly prioritizing supply chain resilience and reliable fulfillment alongside competitive pricing when evaluating biosimilar partnerships.

To access the Fourth Quarter 2026 Samsung Bioepis Market Report, please visit HERE.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings (KRX: 0126Z0), Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT – Samsung Bioepis

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