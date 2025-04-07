Sail Biomedicines Appoints Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D., to Its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EndlessRNA--Sail Biomedicines, Inc. (“Sail”), a Flagship Pioneering company and leader in RNA-based programmable medicines, today announced that Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D., has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino is a recognized leader in drug discovery and development, with a focus on nucleic acid therapeutics, bringing more than three decades of scientific and executive experience advancing the development of novel therapeutics.





“We are delighted to welcome Laura to Sail’s Board of Directors. She has both breadth and depth of experience in advancing nucleic acid therapeutics and a distinguished record in drug discovery and development,” said Stephen Berenson, Executive Chairman, Sail Biomedicines and Managing Partner Emeritus, Flagship Pioneering. “Sail will benefit greatly from her expertise and wisdom as we continue to advance our groundbreaking programs toward the clinic.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Sail Biomedicines Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company, as Sail declares its first drug candidate nomination and will soon evolve into a clinical-stage company,” said Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino. “Sail’s technology is unique and potentially transformative, utilizing industry-leading Endless RNA™ (eRNA™) technology in tandem with proprietary programmable deployment nanoparticles, accelerated by AI. I look forward to supporting this one-of-a-kind organization as we work to unlock a new class of medicines for patients.”

Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino currently serves as Scientific Advisor and Executive Vice President and was previously the Chief Scientific Officer for Intellia Therapeutics. She is a member of the Board of Directors for Taysha Gene Therapy and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine and of the Editorial Boards of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics and Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids, an official journal of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy. In addition, Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino serves on the Scientific Advisory Boards of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Arsenal Capital Partners, and the Nucleic Acid Therapy Accelerator (NATA), a UK research initiative whose mission is to accelerate the development of nucleic acid therapeutics.

Before Intellia, Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino was Vice President and Head of Nucleic Acid Therapies at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Previous to that, she was Vice President, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and spent more than 14 years in roles of increasing responsibility, culminating as Executive Director RNA Therapeutics at Merck & Co.

Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino received her professional degree in Biochemistry from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and both her M.S. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from New York University.

Sail Biomedicines is pioneering the integrative design and deployment of fully programmable medicines to transform patient care. Sail’s platform combines first-in-class programmable circular RNA technology (Endless RNA™ or eRNA), and an industry-leading platform of programmable nanoparticles, utilizing natural components, to unlock comprehensive programming of medicines for the first time. By leveraging cutting-edge eRNA and nanoparticle deployment technology, Sail is building a wealth of data, enabling unparalleled use of generative AI techniques to identify and design fully programmable medicines that are potent, targeted, versatile, and tunable. Sail was founded by Flagship Pioneering. For more, visit www.sail.bio and follow us on X (@SailBiomeds) and LinkedIn.

