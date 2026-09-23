Sagent Pharmaceuticals Launches Zyogreen®, the First and Only Ready-to-Use Indocyanine Green Injection in the U.S.

New ready-to-use fluorescent imaging agent eliminates reconstitution at the point of care, giving surgical and imaging teams a differentiated option for fluorescence-guided procedures

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent Pharmaceuticals ("Sagent"), a leading provider of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, today announced that Zyogreen® (indocyanine green injection), the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use (RTU) indocyanine green (ICG) injection in the United States, is now commercially available. The U.S. market for indocyanine green was approximately $128 million for the twelve months ended July 2026 (IQVIA). Zyogreen is marketed and distributed in the U.S. by Sagent under an agreement with Provepharm, a global leader in medical and diagnostic dyes.

Zyogreen is an optical imaging agent used in fluorescence-guided procedures and diagnostic imaging. Surgeons performing vascular, gastrointestinal, organ transplant, plastic, and reconstructive procedures – including minimally invasive surgery – as well as those visualizing extrahepatic biliary ducts, gynecologic oncologists performing lymphatic mapping in cervical and uterine cancer, and ophthalmologists performing angiography now have access to a ready-to-use ICG formulation. Unlike conventional ICG products, which are supplied as a lyophilized powder that must be reconstituted before administration, Zyogreen is supplied as a sterile solution with no reconstitution required. For visualization of extrahepatic biliary ducts, Zyogreen is indicated in adults and in pediatric patients from birth to less than 1 year of age and 6 years of age and older.

"This launch represents another important milestone in Sagent's evolution as a specialty pharmaceutical company," said Vishy Chebrol, Chief Executive Officer of Sagent Pharmaceuticals. "Zyogreen brings the established clinical utility of indocyanine green together with the convenience of a ready-to-use formulation, and it adds another FDA-approved source of a product that surgical and imaging teams depend on. Through our partnership with Provepharm, we are working to strengthen the reliability of supply for the hospitals and health systems we serve and to support the growing use of fluorescence-guided imaging."

"Zyogreen is a true innovation emerging from Provepharm's research and development expertise, introducing a ready-to-use formulation to fluorescence imaging," said Michel Feraud, chairman and founder of Provepharm. "Partnering with Sagent brings that innovation to hospitals and surgical teams across the United States, and reflects our long-term commitment to supporting healthcare professionals and the patients in their care."

Zyogreen is the second Provepharm dye Sagent has brought to the U.S. market, joining Bludigo® (indigotindisulfonate sodium injection), the first and only FDA-approved injectable indigo carmine diagnostic dye. Together, the two products establish Sagent's growing presence in surgical and diagnostic visualization and provide a strong foundation for continued growth in this evolving field.

Zyogreen is available now through Sagent's nationwide distribution network.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Zyogreen is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to indocyanine green. Reactions have included anaphylaxis.

Warnings and Precautions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, urticaria, and deaths due to anaphylaxis, have been reported following intravenous administration of indocyanine green, the active ingredient in Zyogreen. Always have cardiopulmonary resuscitation personnel and equipment readily available and monitor all patients for hypersensitivity reactions. Because Zyogreen contains sodium iodine, the iodine-binding capacity of thyroid tissue may be reduced for at least one week following administration.

Drug Interactions: Do not perform radioactive iodine uptake studies for at least one week following administration of Zyogreen.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions reported are anaphylaxis and urticaria. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Sagent Pharmaceuticals at 1-800-625-1618 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full Prescribing Information for complete indication and safety information.

About Zyogreen®



Zyogreen® (indocyanine green injection) is a sterile, ready-to-use optical imaging agent for intravenous or interstitial use. Zyogreen is indicated for fluorescence imaging of vessels, blood flow and tissue perfusion in adults and pediatric patients; fluorescence imaging of extrahepatic biliary ducts in adults and pediatric patients from birth to less than 1 year of age and 6 years of age and older; fluorescence imaging of lymph nodes and lymphatic vessels during lymphatic mapping in adults with cervical and uterine cancer; and ophthalmic angiography in adults and pediatric patients. Please see full Prescribing Information for complete indication and safety information.

About Sagent Pharmaceuticals



Sagent Pharmaceuticals is a leading provider of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals serving hospitals, health systems, and healthcare providers throughout the United States. Through strategic partnerships, advanced drug delivery technologies, and a growing portfolio of differentiated products, Sagent is committed to delivering high-quality medicines that support patient care and improve healthcare delivery. Sagent is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois. For more information, visit www.sagentpharma.com.

About Provepharm



Provepharm is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of high-quality, effective and ready-to-use dyes designed to improve visualization and detection in clinical practice. With almost 30 years of expertise, our innovation is grounded in organic chemistry and advanced formulation technologies, ensuring the quality, performance and ease of use of our dyes in the operating room. www.provepharm.com

Zyogreen® and Bludigo® are registered trademarks of Provepharm SAS.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Sagent Pharmaceuticals



Jeff Greve



EVP, Chief Financial Officer



(312) 331-0050



jgreve@sagentpharma.com

Jyothi Chaludavi



Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives



+91 73309-99114



jchaludavi@sagentpharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sagent-pharmaceuticals-launches-zyogreen-the-first-and-only-ready-to-use-indocyanine-green-injection-in-the-us-302886637.html

SOURCE Sagent Pharmaceuticals