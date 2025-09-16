Sagent Announces Launch of Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution, USP

Travoprost represents the first ophthalmic solution in Sagent's growing product portfolio

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent Pharmaceuticals ("Sagent"), a leading provider of pharmaceuticals to the US market, today announced its entry into the ophthalmic market and launch of Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution, USP 0.004%. Travoprost is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension and represents a $61 million market in the 12 months ended July 2025.

Travoprost is the first ophthalmic product offering in Sagent's portfolio and will be followed by more products in the coming year. According to IQVIA, the combined total addressable ophthalmic market is expected to exceed $8.6 billion. Sagent is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality, accessible eye care treatments throughout the U.S. With these product launches, Sagent will enhance access, reduce treatment costs, and strengthen supply resilience for these critical medications.

"Expanding into the ophthalmic space marks a significant step in broadening our portfolio and reinforcing our trajectory of sustainable growth." said Dr. Vishy Chebrol, CEO of Sagent. "We remain guided by our mission to improve patient outcomes, while leveraging our proven strengths in quality and reliability to ensure dependable access and long-term value."

About Sagent Pharmaceuticals



Sagent Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2006, is a leading provider of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. Sagent's portfolio of over 100 products offers flexibility across diverse therapeutic categories, formulations and packaging configurations including vials, syringes, premix bags and ophthalmic solutions. Sagent's global network of partners with rapid development capabilities, sophisticated manufacturing and innovative drug delivery technologies, enables its extensive and rapidly expanding pharmaceutical product portfolio, fulfilling the evolving needs of patients.

Discover Injectables Excellence ®: visit www.sagentpharma.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Sagent Pharmaceuticals



Jeff Greve



EVP, Chief Financial Officer



(312) 331-0050



jgreve@sagentpharma.com

