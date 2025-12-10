Robert Stone Recognized as a Top Healthcare CEO in 2025

City of Hope’s CEO was included in both Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare and Becker’s Hospital Review’s 61 CEO Influencers to Know list

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope® CEO Robert Stone, who leads one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has been recognized as one of the most influential leaders by two top health care trade publications: Modern Healthcare and Becker’s Hospital Review. Stone was honored for expanding access to advanced cancer care nationwide, advancing breakthrough cancer research, and developing a national network of lifesaving clinical trials, and advocating for more equitable cancer care, among other accomplishments.

Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare recognizes individuals who are shaping the future of healthcare through visionary leadership and industry-wide impact. Becker’s Hospital Review’s annual list of CEO Influencers to Know highlights chief executives who are driving transformation and influencing the direction of the healthcare industry. This marks the second consecutive year Stone has been included on Modern Healthcare’s list.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among so many visionary leaders who are transforming health care for the people who need us,” said Stone, chief executive officer and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair at City of Hope. “This recognition represents the dedication of our more than 14,000 City of Hope employees who each day live out our values, advance our mission and change the lives of people with cancer. Our patients are the reason all of us at City of Hope continue to accelerate cancer treatment and discoveries.”

Amid a time of rapid innovation coupled with widening gaps in access to lifesaving research and care, City of Hope has transformed into a national organization that delivers cancer breakthroughs to patients across the country. Under Stone’s leadership, the organization has expanded beyond Los Angeles into Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix and Orange County, Calif.; launched a groundbreaking national clinical trials network designed to make emerging treatments available more quickly at multiple care sites; and accelerated the development of advanced treatments, including immunotherapy and CAR-T, that can dramatically improve outcomes while being delivered closer to where patients live.

Stone has also emphasized a commitment to prioritizing patient survival, experience, and equitable access through policy changes. City of Hope has championed innovative reforms such as the California Cancer Care Equity Act and the Cancer Care is Different coalition, which aim to ensure vulnerable populations and Medicare Advantage seniors can access specialty oncology care.

A strong advocate for workforce development and culture, Stone has also championed talent retention, inclusion, and the cultivation of next-generation professionals, helping to build a diverse and resilient community of 2,000 leading physician-scientists and 14,000 health care professionals.

The complete Modern Healthcare ranking appears in the December issue of the magazine, with profiles of all honorees available online at https://www.modernhealthcare.com/100MostInfluential. Becker’s Hospital Review’s full list of CEO influencers to know, featuring individual profiles, can be found at: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/hospital-management-administration/61-ceo-influencers-to-know-2025/.

