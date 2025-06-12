RIVANNA selected for prestigious MedTech Innovator 2025 Accelerator Cohort

— One of 65 startups chosen from nearly 1,500 global applicants —

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, a medical device innovator and manufacturer focused on imaging-based medical solutions, announced today that it has been selected to join the MedTech Innovator 2025 Accelerator Cohort. RIVANNA is one of only 65 companies—representing the top 4% of nearly 1,500 global applicants—chosen for this year's program.

MedTech Innovator (MTI) is the world's largest accelerator for medical technology startups. The highly competitive four-month program provides participants with world-class mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to a robust network of investors, providers, payers, manufacturers, and industry experts.

"Being selected for this year's MedTech Innovator cohort is an honor and a meaningful endorsement of our commitment to advancing procedural safety," said Will Mauldin, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of RIVANNA. "Our technology platform represents a significant step forward in addressing longstanding challenges in neuraxial anesthesia, and this program offers a strategic opportunity to validate our technology, strengthen industry partnerships, and accelerate our commercialization trajectory."

RIVANNA was selected based on its groundbreaking innovation, Accuro® 3S, the first AI-enabled ultrasound guidance system designed to extend the proven benefits of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia to procedures such as epidurals and spinal blocks. Accuro 3S addresses persistent clinical challenges by enabling real-time, image-guided needle placement where conventional ultrasound systems fall short. Its development aligns with MTI's mission to improve patient care through transformative technology.

Throughout the program, cohort companies will present at major industry events including The MedTech Conference powered by AdvaMed (October 5–8 in San Diego) and/or the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit (November 19–21 in San Diego), where they will compete for a share of $800,000 in non-dilutive funding.

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA®, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer. The company's mission is to develop and commercialize world-first imaging-based technologies that elevate global standards of care. RIVANNA provides early- and late-stage point-of-care imaging solutions for spinal needle interventions, fracture detection, and soft tissue diagnostics. Its technology platform features advanced 2D/3D ultrasound-based bone and soft tissue imaging with AI-driven anatomical guidance and diagnostics. These solutions are designed to address critical gaps in healthcare delivery across hospitals, ambulatory centers, emergency settings, and military medical facilities. RIVANNA is supported by non-dilutive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense (DoD), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and other federal agencies, as well as private investment. Learn more: RIVANNA .

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the world's largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. MTI has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, sourcing nearly 14,000 applicants and fostering the growth of over 700 graduates. Alumni have collectively raised $10 billion in follow-on funding and introduced 400+ products to the market, improving the health of millions worldwide. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups, and insights on trends, visit MTI’s website, follow them on LinkedIn, and subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

