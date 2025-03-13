RISE Robotics to be Awarded GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Strongest Robotic Arm Prototype

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISE Robotics, a leader in next-generation industrial actuation, is set to make history with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the strongest robotic arm prototype. The awarding ceremony and demonstration will occur at 1 Union Square, Somerville, MA on March 20th, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in heavy machinery and industrial automation.





This unprecedented feat highlights RISE Robotics’ commitment to redefining robotic actuation efficiency, durability, and power. The event will provide industry professionals, media, and key stakeholders an exclusive opportunity to witness cutting-edge technology.

Event Highlights:

Live Demonstration: Watch the robotic arm push the boundaries of strength and precision.

Expert Insights: Interviews available with RISE Robotics engineers and executives.

Interviews available with RISE Robotics engineers and executives. Behind-the-Scenes Access: Explore the innovative technology driving the next era of heavy machinery.

“We are thrilled to showcase how RISE Robotics is transforming industrial automation,” said Hiten Sonpal, CEO at RISE Robotics. ”We’re pushing the limits of what’s possible with robotic actuation, and we can’t wait to share this milestone with the industry.”

Media Attendance & Coverage:

Journalists and industry professionals are invited to attend the event in person. Press materials, interviews, and exclusive content will be available upon request. To confirm attendance or schedule interviews, please contact Lauren Damon at lauren@riserobotics.com.

For more information about RISE Robotics and our mission to revolutionize industrial actuation, visit www.RISErobotics.com.

About RISE Robotics:

RISE Robotics is transforming industrial actuation with Beltdraulic™, a fluid-free linear actuator technology that delivers hydraulic-like power without the inefficiencies. Using a belt-and-pulley system instead of oil, Beltdraulic cuts operating costs in half, eliminates emissions, and boosts energy efficiency—driving a more sustainable future for heavy machinery.

RISE is a Reg CF company, allowing both accredited and non-accredited investors to own a piece of their innovative technology through Wefunder.

