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Rigel Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and give an update on the business.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). The conference call and accompanying slides will also be webcast live and will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:

Investors:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650.624.1232

ir@rigel.com 

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

Phone: 646.461.6387

Email: david.rosen@argotpartners.com 

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo

 

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SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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