Rigel Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

April 30, 2025 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and give an update on the business.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). The conference call and accompanying slides will also be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit  www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:  

Investors:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650.624.1232

ir@rigel.com

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

Phone: 646.461.6387

Email: david.rosen@argotpartners.com     

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-to-report-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-business-update-302440298.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

