Ribbon Bio Appoints John Luckey as Chief Technology Officer

November 6, 2024 | 
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ribbon Bio GmbH, the DNA synthesis company, announced today that John Luckey, Ph.D. has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Luckey brings more than 25 years of technology development leadership experience in both start-up and global companies, advancing platforms and systems used in biomedical research and translational medicine, most recently at DNA Script.


“We are delighted that John has joined our team as Ribbon Bio embarks on the next phase of its exciting journey to make the impossible possible for our customers,” said Jodi Barrientos, Chief Executive Officer at Ribbon Bio. “As the leader in creating long, complex synthetic DNA, our work helps customers overcome challenges across a wide breadth of sectors. John brings an unmatched level of professionalism and focus to leading development teams and ensuring effort aligns with corporate strategy. His dedication to leading and motivating technical teams to deliver actionable value under tight timelines will be a benefit to Ribbon Bio and our customers. We welcome him to our team!”

Added Dr. Luckey, “It is truly an exciting opportunity to join a company like Ribbon Bio at the forefront of synthetic biology. Ribbon Bio’s commitment to make DNA assembly more predictable and scalable, no matter how complex, will enable our customers and partners to make breakthrough discoveries impacting human health and global sustainability a reality.”

Prior to joining Ribbon Bio, Dr. Luckey held executive roles at DNA Script, RainDance Technologies and Thrive Biosciences. He has also held senior product and platform development positions at companies including Roche NimbleGen and MJ Research. Dr. Luckey holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry and an M.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

About Ribbon Bio

Ribbon Bio is a synthetic biology leader driving DNA synthesis beyond the limits of current technologies: making the impossible possible. We are redefining scientific possibility with our algorithm-driven technology that produces pristine synthetic DNA molecules, at a high level of accuracy and unprecedented speed, enabling our partners to deliver a new generation of transformative solutions for the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit us at www.ribbonbio.com.

