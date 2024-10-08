RHINE AIR ANNOUNCES ANDREW “ANDY” CONANT JOINS AS DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The new role signals the organization’s renewed commitment to the Rhine Air’s continued growth in the market

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhine Air, a leader in advanced ventilation and respiratory solutions, is proud to announce that Andrew Conant joins the organization as Director of Business Operations. In this role, Conant will oversee the entire Rhine Air product line, focusing on sales, business development, and product management.

With over 25 years of experience, Conant is a seasoned leader recognized for cultivating high-performing teams and driving operations, business development, and programmatic through strong customer relationships. He brings a wealth of experience fostering a positive and productive corporate culture and consistently achieving revenue growth objectives. His problem-solving abilities in complex environments have led to his proficiency in conceptualizing innovative programs, leading negotiations, and securing new accounts across various sectors, including the supply chain, transportation, and aerospace within industry and government sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy to our team,” said Thomas Weidley, Chief Executive Officer of Rhine Air Inc and Aerial Machine & Tool Corp. “His exceptional leadership experience and proven track record of building relationships and driving sales growth will be instrumental in the continued success of Rhine Air’s product lines.

Before joining Rhine Air, Conant was instrumental in business development at Kaman Air Vehicles, where he focused on providing unmanned aerial systems to the U.S. Military and commercial clients. Prior to his role at Kaman, he spent several years in business development within the non-profit sector, working with the National Industries for the Blind and LCI. There, he dedicated his efforts to creating opportunities for economic and personal independence for individuals who are blind, specifically in area in manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and access technology for federal government and military contracts.

Prior to entering the private sector, Conant spent nearly a decade of active-duty service in United States Army, including several deployments around the world. He continues to serve as a multi-functional logistics officer in the Army National Guard as a Colonel. Andy also holds various qualifications within the Department of Defense and is a graduate of the United States Air War College.

“I am incredibly excited to join Rhine Air and contribute to the growth and innovation of such a dynamic company. With my background in both the military and commercial sectors, I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and driving the business to new heights. I am eager to work alongside this talented team to strengthen customer relationships, explore new market opportunities, and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients,” said Conant.

Weidley added, “Andy’s extensive experience in both military and commercial sectors, combined with his proven leadership and business development expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product offerings and strengthen our market position. Andy’s unique skill set, and deep industry connections make him the perfect fit to lead our business operations and help us drive future growth in support of those operating in hazardous conditions.”

About Rhine Air

For more than 30 years, Rhine Air has been designing and manufacturing the most effective, most versatile aircraft fuel tank and HAZMAT environment ventilation systems and respiratory protection equipment on the market. Serving both military and civilian sectors, Rhine Air delivers superior air quality solutions to protect people, equipment, and environments.

For more information, visit www.rhineair.com

About Aerial Machine & Tool

Founded in 1926, Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of survivability products and services for the defense community. Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation supplies the Department of Defense and first responder communities around the country with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today’s dangerous operating environments. The company also offers training and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase operational success. Aerial Machine & Tool maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.AerialMT.com

