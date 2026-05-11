Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 11, 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by all forms of hyperinsulinism (HI), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

Date: May 19, 2026

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 2-4, 2026

Management will be participating in fireside chats and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright and Jefferies representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has been studied in clinical trials and used in real-world cases for the treatment of both congenital and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Rezolute Contacts:

Christen Baglaneas

cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com

508-272-6717

Carrie McKim

cmckim@rezolutebio.com

336-608-9706