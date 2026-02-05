SUBSCRIBE
Rezolute to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by all forms of hyperinsulinism (HI), today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026, taking place February 11-12, 2026 in New York.

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their Guggenheim representative.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has been studied in clinical trials and used in real-world cases for the treatment of both congenital and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Rezolute Contacts:

Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

Carrie McKim
cmckim@rezolutebio.com
336-608-9706


