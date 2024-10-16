RevOpsis Therapeutics Awarded $1.8M NEI SBIR Grant to Advance R&D for Groundbreaking Ophthalmic Therapies

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant will support the advancement of Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies for lead asset RO-104, for the treatment of neovascular age related macular degeneration, and diabetic eye disease

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevOpsis Therapeutics, a next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation of multispecific ophthalmic therapies, announced today it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant exceeding $1.8 million by the National Eye Institute (NEI), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The SBIR grant will fund critical research and development (R&D) activities, including multidose GMP toxicology studies in nonhuman primates (NHPs), for the company’s lead asset, RO-104.

The SBIR program is a competitive federal R&D initiative designed to support small businesses to conduct R&D with strong potential for addressing significant unmet needs and commercialization. This grant provides RevOpsis with non dilutive financing to accelerate its efforts to bring innovative therapies for ophthalmic diseases to market.

“We are honored to receive this SBIR grant from the NEI to help advance our mission to transform the treatment or retinal vascular diseases,” said Ram Bhandari, CEO of RevOpsis. “This award is a significant milestone for RevOpsis, as it validates our RevMod platform. The funding will allow us to accelerate essential preclinical studies for RO-104 and pave the way for future clinical trials, marking a key milestone in our journey towards developing innovative solutions for patients suffering with vision threatening diseases.”

These studies will enable the IND application for RO-104 in preparation for its advancement into first in human clinical trials in late 2025.

RO-104, RevOpsis’ lead candidate, is a first-in-class fully human modular trispecific biologic designed to address multiple pathways implicated in retinal vascular disease progression, offering the potential to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and retinal vein occlusions (RVO).

About RO-104

Leveraging the proprietary RevMod platform, RO-104 is RevOpsis’ current lead candidate. Engineered as a first-in-class fully human modular tri-specific biologic designed to address all three clinically validated dominant angiogenic pathways (VEGF-A, VEGF-C, Ang-2) implicated in retinal vascular disease progression, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). RO-104 represents a significant innovative advancement in the treatment landscape for retinal vascular diseases. Backed by a significant body of preclinical evidence demonstrating intended efficacy and safety in established animal models, RO-104 heralds a transformative approach positioned to redefine the current standard of care for patients with nAMD.

About RevMod Platform

The proprietary RevMod Platform employs a modular ‘plug-and-play’ approach to streamline and expedite the efficient discovery and development of multispecific biologics targeting a wide spectrum of chronic, prevalent, large diseases, that are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Our proprietary platform boasts a vast library of nearly 30 billion fully human antibody components in a structured phage display system, facilitating rapid identification and assembly of multispecific product candidates. With seamless compatibility, the RevMod platform enables swift and efficient design of multispecific biologics to address unmet needs in major therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, oncology, and immune-mediated diseases.

About RevOpsis Therapeutics

Founded in 2018, RevOpsis Therapeutics is a privately held, next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation in ophthalmic therapies. Guided by a team of leading physicians, scientists, and business leaders, we are dedicated to leveraging our proprietary RevMod Platform to develop and commercialize groundbreaking treatments for chronic multifactorial diseases. With a steadfast commitment to responsibly advancing patient care, we aim to usher in a new era of improved disease management and extended disease remission. For more information, please visit

