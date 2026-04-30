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Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2026 After Market Close on May 6, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. ET that day (1:30 p.m. PT), members of Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and provide an update on corporate progress.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor; and RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:
media@revmed.com
investors@revmed.com


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