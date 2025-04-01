Revolution Medicines to Deliver Multiple Presentations at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced 11 oral and poster presentations will be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, held from April 25 – 30, 2025.

The first clinical data in non-small cell lung cancer from the Phase 1 study of zoldonrasib, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, will be featured in a late breaking oral presentation.

Details of the abstracts are listed below:

Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:

Title: Preliminary safety and antitumor activity of zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), an oral, RAS(ON) G12D-selective, tri-complex inhibitor in patients with KRAS G12D non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from a Phase 1 study in advanced solid tumors Presenter: Kathryn Arbour, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Abstract Number: CT019 Session: New Frontiers in Precision Oncology Date/Time: April 27; 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. CST

Title: Discovery of RMC-5127, an oral, RAS(ON) G12V-selective, noncovalent, tri-complex inhibitor Presenter: Anne Edwards, Ph.D. Abstract Number: ND06 Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2 Date/Time: April 27; 3:25 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. CST

Revolution Medicines Poster Presentations:

Title: Early reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is associated with clinical activity of daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) in RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Presenter: Jia Luo, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Abstract Number: LB218 Session: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1 Date/Time: April 28; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Title: Mechanisms of resistance to the RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) in RAS mutant PDAC and potential resolution with RAS(ON) combination therapies Presenter: Mallika Singh, Ph.D. Abstract Number: LB281 Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3 Date/Time: April 29; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST

Title: Combination of RAS(ON) mutant-selective and multi-selective inhibitors sensitizes immune-refractory, RAS-driven preclinical models to immunotherapy Presenter: Mariela Moreno Ayala, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 6046 Session: Adaptive Immunity in Tumors / Oncogenic Pathway-Mediated Regulation of Inflammation and Tumor Immunity Date/Time: April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Collaborator Presentations

Title: Distinct regulation of Cyclin D mediates heterogenous response to RAS inhibition in colorectal cancer models Presenter: Philip Choi, M.D., Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Abstract Number: LB293 Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3 Date/Time: April 29; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST

Title: Combining RAS(ON) G12C-selective and RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitors overcomes sotorasib resistance driven by KRAS G12C amplification or NRAS G13R mutation Presenter: Hitendra Singh Solanki, Ph.D., Moffitt Cancer Center Abstract Number: 5512 Session: Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3 Date/Time: April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Title: A RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor combination therapy triggers long-term tumor control through senescence-associated tumor-immune equilibrium in preclinical models of PDAC Presenter: Caroline Broderick, Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Abstract Number: 5336 Session: CDK Inhibitors Date/Time: April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Title: Preclinical evaluation of RMC-7977, a multi-selective RAS(ON) inhibitor, as a therapeutic strategy for KRAS-mutant cholangiocarcinoma Presenter: Jingjing Jiang, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 5691 Session: Oncogenes, Tumor Suppressor Genes, and Gene Products as Targets for Therapy 2 Date/Time: April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Title: Mechanisms of resistance to RAS-GTP inhibition in pancreatic cancer Presenter: Joshua H. Choe, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Abstract Number: 5507 Session: Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3 Date/Time: April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Title: T-cell dependency of tumor regressions and complete responses with RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibition in preclinical models of PDAC Presenter: Margo I. Orlen, Penn Medicine Abstract Number: 6405 Session: Checkpoints and Modulators of Tumor Microenvironment Date/Time: April 29; 3:25 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. CST

