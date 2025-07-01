Revolution Medicines and Summit Therapeutics Enter Into Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combinations of Three RAS(ON) Inhibitors With Ivonescimab in RAS Mutant Tumors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMMT--Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers and Summit Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: SMMT), a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on patient-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs, today announced the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration in multiple solid tumor settings to evaluate the safety and efficacy of each of Revolution Medicines’ clinical-stage RAS(ON) inhibitors, including the multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), G12D-selective inhibitor zoldonrasib (RMC-9805) and G12C-selective inhibitor elironrasib (RMC-6291), in combination with Summit Therapeutics’ ivonescimab, a PD-1 / VEGF bispecific antibody.

“We’ve disclosed promising initial evidence that each of daraxonrasib and elironrasib can deliver additive antitumor activity safely when combined with a PD-1 antibody in first-line treatment of patients with RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer,” said Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Revolution Medicines. “Combinations with novel PD-1 bispecific inhibitors could unlock further therapeutic potential. We are eager to evaluate combinations of investigational drugs from our RAS(ON) inhibitor portfolio with ivonescimab, an advanced PD-1 / VEGF bispecific inhibitor with a differentiated profile, in a range of common RAS mutant cancers.”

The clinical collaboration aims to evaluate these combinations across three priority tumor types including RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and colorectal cancer (CRC). Under the terms of the agreement, Summit Therapeutics will supply ivonescimab for clinical research and Revolution Medicines will be the study sponsor. Each company will retain commercial rights to their respective compounds, and the agreement is mutually non-exclusive.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Revolution Medicines to evaluate in a clinical setting how our highly promising ivonescimab combined with their compelling RAS(ON) inhibitors could potentially improve outcomes for patients with lung and gastrointestinal cancers,” said Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Maky Zanganeh, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics. “As we continue to rapidly advance the clinical development of ivonescimab across non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors, we believe that it is critically important to combine ivonescimab with some of the most promising medicines and drug candidates as we seek to provide innovative therapy options to patients facing high unmet needs.”

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Summit Therapeutics Inc.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of patient-, physician-, caregiver- and societal-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs.

Summit was founded in 2003 and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol “SMMT”). It is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has additional offices in Menlo Park, California, and Oxford, UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.smmttx.com and follow us on X @SMMT_TX.

About Ivonescimab

Ivonescimab, known as SMT112 in Summit’s license territories, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan, and as AK112 in China and Australia, is a novel, potential first-in-class investigational bispecific antibody combining the effects of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis effects associated with blocking VEGF into a single molecule. Ivonescimab displays unique cooperative binding to each of its intended targets with multifold higher affinity to PD-1 when in the presence of VEGF.

This could differentiate ivonescimab as there is potentially higher expression (presence) of both PD-1 and VEGF in tumor tissue and the tumor microenvironment (TME) as compared to normal tissue in the body. Ivonescimab’s tetravalent structure (four binding sites) enables higher avidity (accumulated strength of multiple binding interactions) in the TME (Zhong, et al, SITC, 2023). This tetravalent structure, the intentional novel design of the molecule, and bringing these two targets into a single bispecific antibody with cooperative binding qualities have the potential to direct ivonescimab to the tumor tissue versus healthy tissue. The intent of this design, together with a half-life of 6 to 7 days after the first dose (Zhong, et al, SITC, 2023), is to improve upon previously established efficacy thresholds, in addition to side effects and safety profiles associated with these targets.

Ivonescimab was engineered by Akeso Inc. (HKEX Code: 9926.HK) and is currently engaged in multiple Phase III clinical trials. Over 2,300 patients have been treated with ivonescimab in clinical studies globally.

Summit has begun its clinical development of ivonescimab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), commencing enrollment in 2023 in two multiregional Phase III clinical trials, HARMONi and HARMONi-3, and the Company has begun to enroll patients in the United States for HARMONi-7.

HARMONi is a Phase III clinical trial which is evaluating ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who have progressed after treatment with a 3rd generation EGFR TKI (e.g., osimertinib). Top-line results were announced in May 2025, which included a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in progression-free survival and a positive trend in overall survival, the trial’s two primary endpoints. Consistent results were noted between the single region HARMONi-A study and the multiregional HARMONi study.

HARMONi-3 is a Phase III clinical trial which is intended to evaluate ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to pembrolizumab combined with chemotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic, squamous and non-squamous NSCLC.

HARMONi-7 is a Phase III clinical trial which is intended to evaluate ivonescimab monotherapy compared to pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression.

In addition, Akeso has recently had positive read-outs in three single-region (China), randomized Phase III clinical trials for ivonescimab in NSCLC: HARMONi-A, HARMONi-2, and HARMONi-6.

HARMONi-A was a Phase III clinical trial which evaluated ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who have progressed after treatment with an EGFR TKI. Approximately 85% of patients received a 3rd generation EGFR-TKI prior to randomization in the study.

HARMONi-2 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating monotherapy ivonescimab against monotherapy pembrolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have positive PD-L1 expression.

HARMONi-6 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy compared with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous NSCLC, irrespective of PD-L1 expression.

Ivonescimab is an investigational therapy that is not approved by any regulatory authority in Summit’s license territories, including the United States and Europe. Ivonescimab was initially approved for marketing authorization in China in May 2024, and its label was expanded in China in April 2025. Ivonescimab was granted Fast Track designation by the US Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the HARMONi clinical trial setting.

Revolution Medicines Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Revolution Medicines within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding progression of clinical studies and findings from these studies, including the safety, tolerability and antitumor activity of the company’s candidates being studied and the durability of these results; the ability of the company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors to deliver additive antitumor activity in combination with a PD-1 antibody or a PD-1 / VEGF bi-specific inhibitor and related therapeutic options; and the aims and plans of the clinical collaboration with Summit Therapeutics. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ current stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, risks that the results of prior clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trials, clinical efficacy, or other future results, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, and the effects on the company’s business of the global events, such as international conflicts or global pandemics. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 7, 2025, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Summit Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Summit Therapeutics’ future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to, statements about the clinical and preclinical development of the Summit Therapeutics’ product candidates, entry into and actions related to the Summit Therapeutics’ partnership with Akeso Inc., the Summit Therapeutics' anticipated spending and cash runway, the therapeutic potential of the Summit Therapeutics’ product candidates, the potential commercialization of the Summit Therapeutics’ product candidates, the timing of initiation, completion and availability of data from clinical trials, the potential submission of applications for marketing approvals, potential acquisitions, statements about the previously disclosed At-The-Market equity offering program (“ATM Program”), the expected proceeds and uses thereof, and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the Summit Therapeutics’ ability to sell shares of our common stock under the ATM Program, the conditions affecting the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political conditions, the results of our evaluation of the underlying data in connection with the development and commercialization activities for ivonescimab, the outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities, including the Food and Drug Administration, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials, the results of such trials, and their success, global public health crises, that may affect timing and status of our clinical trials and operations, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, whether business development opportunities to expand the Summit Therapeutics’ pipeline of drug candidates, including without limitation, through potential acquisitions of, and/or collaborations with, other entities occur, expectations for regulatory approvals, laws and regulations affecting government contracts and funding awards, availability of funding sufficient for the Summit Therapeutics’ foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of filings that the Summit Therapeutics makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change to our ongoing trials could cause delays, affect our future expenses, and add uncertainty to our commercialization efforts, as well as to affect the likelihood of the successful completion of clinical development of ivonescimab. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Summit Therapeutics’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Summit Therapeutics’ views as of any subsequent date. The Summit Therapeutics specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Summit Therapeutics and the Summit Therapeutics logo are trademarks of Summit Therapeutics Inc.

Copyright 2025, Summit Therapeutics Inc. All Rights Reserved

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

media@revmed.com

investors@revmed.com

Summit Therapeutics’ Media & Investor Contact:

Dave Gancarz

Chief Business & Strategy Officer

Nathan LiaBraaten

Senior Director, Investor Relations

investors@smmttx.com

media@smmttx.com