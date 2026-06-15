Reunion Neuroscience Announces Appointment of Sahil V. Kirpekar, M.D., as President and CEO

Seasoned biopharma executive with extensive experience building and leading organizations and supporting therapeutic pipeline programs in psychiatry

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic-inspired therapeutic solutions, today announced that it has appointed Sahil V. Kirpekar, M.D., as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of Reunion’s Board of Directors, succeeding Greg Mayes in these positions effective immediately. Dr. Kirpekar is a trained physician who brings two decades of experience in the health sciences, focusing on commercial strategy, business development, capital markets, company building, and clinical-stage value creation. He joins Reunion at a pivotal moment as the company builds on positive postpartum depression clinical data, and expands the reach of luvesilocin into multiple psychiatric indications, with Phase 2 trials underway in adjustment disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

“On behalf of the Board, I’m very pleased to welcome Sahil at Reunion’s helm,” said Dr. Ansbert Gadicke, Chair of Reunion’s Board of Directors and Managing Partner of MPM BioImpact. “Sahil brings a unique combination of strategic, operational and commercial experience across both public and private biopharma globally, including nearly 15 years within psychiatry. His track record in building and positioning innovative portfolios, coupled with his experience aligning development with future market needs, makes him exceptionally well suited to guide the organization as we maximize the potential of luvesilocin for patients across multiple indications.”

“I would also like to thank Greg Mayes for his leadership in building this Company,” stated Dr. Natalie Sacks, Reunion Board member and Partner in the Venture Investments group at Novo Holdings. “Reunion has built a strong foundation for the future and accomplished important milestones under his leadership. Greg is stepping down from his positions at the company and we are grateful to Greg for his contributions and commitment to the company.”

“I am thrilled to be taking on this leadership role at Reunion as the company embarks on the next stage of its development,” commented Dr. Kirpekar. “I have followed the development of luvelsilocin and the broader psychedelic landscape closely for many years, and Reunion’s data clearly stand out. I am driven to unlock the full potential of our lead asset, which has been clinically de-risked, has a differentiated treatment profile, a clinically relevant duration of effect, and promise in addressing high-need indications where current treatment options remain inadequate. I believe Reunion can become one of the leading companies developing psychedelic-inspired therapeutics for serious neuropsychiatric conditions.”

Prior to joining Reunion, Dr. Kirpekar served as Chief Business Officer at Atai Life Sciences (now AtaiBeckley), where he led corporate strategy, investments, business development, portfolio management, and financing activities. During his tenure, he led multiple strategic transactions, investments, and acquisitions, including the acquisition of Beckley Psytech, and served on several public and private company boards. Previously, he spent more than eight years at Otsuka Pharmaceutical, including as Global Head of Business Development, where he was responsible for global therapeutic area and partnering strategy and executed transactions across CNS, immunology, nephrology, rare diseases, and oncology. He has previously held commercial leadership roles launching specialty drugs and developing global commercial strategies. Across his career, Dr. Kirpekar has been responsible for transactions totaling several billion dollars in aggregate value, spanning early research collaborations to late-stage and commercial-stage assets.

Dr. Kirpekar is a physician by training and holds an MPhil from the University of Cambridge. He remains an Honorary Lecturer at Cambridge and serves as a Venture Advisor to Angelini Ventures S.p.A., advising on investments and company-building opportunities across the biotechnology sector.

About Reunion Neuroscience, Inc.

Reunion Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic-inspired therapeutic solutions. Reunion is actively investigating the use of its lead product candidate, luvesilocin, in postpartum depression, adjustment disorder and generalized anxiety disorder and may in the future expand to additional neuropsychiatric indications where there remains a significant unmet need that is not addressed by the current standard of care. Reunion has advanced a lead candidate, RE245, from its non-psychedelic discovery program and plans to file an IND in 2026. To learn more, visit https://reunionneuro.com , and follow Reunion on LinkedIn and Bluesky.

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