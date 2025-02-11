Resurgens Orthopaedics Promotes Transparently Priced Musculoskeletal Care Through New Partnership With HealthMe

Georgia’s Leading Orthopedic Practice Uses HealthMe to Help Patients and Employers Discover and Directly Transact High-Quality, Transparently Priced Care.

HealthMe (https://healthmedocs.com) announced today they have entered a partnership with Resurgens Orthopaedics to launch HealthMe’s direct-pay platform to patients and employers in Georgia. The partnership will enable Resurgens Orthopaedics to make transparently priced healthcare services available via a convenient digital marketplace designed specifically for the growing community of direct payers. Direct payers include self-insured employers, sharing ministries, self-pay patients, and patients with steep out-of-pocket expenses and deductibles, all whom seek better ways to access quality, value-based healthcare.

Staying true to their entrepreneurial roots, Resurgens Orthopaedics becomes the first practice within United Musculoskeletal Partners platform to launch with HealthMe. With nearly 100 physicians and 24 locations across the Atlanta area, Resurgens Orthopaedics has deep roots in the communities it serves, and the orthopaedic group is now positioned to deliver groundbreaking transparency to its community. With HealthMe, Resurgens Orthopaedics will help patients and payers gain clear understanding of the cost of care with published bundle pricing and consumer-friendly payment options that eliminate surprise bills and lower overall expenses.

“Since 1986, Resurgens Orthopaedics has been committed to providing the residents of Georgia and beyond with excellent, innovative, patient-focused care,” commented David McIntosh, CEO of Resurgens Orthopaedics. “The launch of HealthMe’s platform strengthens our commitment to serve our community and our patients. It’s a rare triple win; our patients, local employers in Georgia, and our team of skilled physicians all benefit from directly connecting through HealthMe. It eliminates dozens of needless steps and middlemen leading to value creation for all the relevant parties to delivering care.”

“As an orthopedic surgeon, the reputation of excellence from Resurgens Orthopaedics has been well known to me and within the specialty for years,” commented Michael Havig, MD, HealthMe Founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to launch this partnership and support Resurgens with our direct-pay technology and price transparency platform, which will yield measurable increases in patient satisfaction and office workflows.”

About Resurgens Orthopaedics

Founded in 1986 by Dr. John Garrett, Resurgens Orthopaedics is one of the largest and most respected orthopaedic practices in the U.S. With nearly 100 physicians and 24 locations across the Atlanta area, Resurgens provides comprehensive musculoskeletal care, including diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and imaging services. The practice specializes in sports medicine, joint replacement, trauma care, and minimally invasive orthopaedic surgery. Resurgens Orthopaedics continues to lead with innovative, patient-focused care while fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, and excellence.

About HealthMe®

HealthMe is a physician-founded company on a mission to make U.S. healthcare more transparent and value oriented. Pioneers in building transparently priced bundled healthcare services, HealthMe is committed to transforming the healthcare experience for providers, payers, and patients alike. With over 2,000 physicians and thousands of physical therapists, imaging centers, and surgical facilities, HealthMe’s direct pay and direct contracting solutions are redefining the healthcare payment landscape-especially for specialty care.

