RESTEM to Present at the 2026 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Keith March, MD, PhD, will present at the 2026 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, taking place October 5-7, 2026, at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.

Presentation Details:

Date and Time: Monday, October 5, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. MST Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

During the presentation, Dr. March will provide an overview of RESTEM and its pipeline of next-generation, off-the-shelf cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory and age-related diseases.

RESTEM’s management team will also be available throughout the conference for one-on-one meetings with investors, potential strategic partners and business development professionals. Registered attendees may request meetings with RESTEM through the conference’s partneringONE platform.

The presentation will be streamed for virtual attendees and made available on-demand through the conference’s virtual platform following the event.

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. Leveraging proprietary products, deep clinical expertise, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, RESTEM is advancing two potentially transformative programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining progenitor cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune diseases, and activated natural killer cell (aNK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders. Our therapies are designed to reprogram the immune system rather than focusing solely on symptom management, offering patients with limited options the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.restem.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1.617.430.7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Nelson Cabatuan

Restem Group, Inc.

+1.800.490.0924

ncabatuan@restem.com