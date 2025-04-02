RESTEM to Participate in Jones Las Vegas Technology and Innovation Conference

MIAMI, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced its participation in the Jones Las Vegas Technology and Innovation Conference, to be held April 8-9, 2025, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Andres Isaias, Chief Executive Officer of RESTEM, will be presenting a corporate overview of the Company on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PT, in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here. A replay of the event will be available on the “Corporate Presentation” section of the RESTEM website after the conclusion of the event and will be archived on the RESTEM website at www.restem.com.

The Jones Conference is recognized for bringing together a select group of innovative companies and institutional investors for a two-day event. The event will be focused on one-on-one (1x1) meetings, fireside chats, panels, and networking.

For more information about the Jones Las Vegas Technology and Innovation Conference, including a list of participating companies, visit their B2i Digital Featured Conference page.

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system. Leveraging our proprietary products, robust clinical development expertise, and cutting-edge-manufacturing capabilities, we advance two potentially groundbreaking programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining stem cells (ULSCs) program for auto-immune diseases and our natural killer cell (NK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders. Our therapies are intended to treat a broad range of disabling diseases and are designed to improve patient outcomes, as well as overall health and wellness. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.restem.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

