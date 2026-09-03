Restart Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results Highlighted by 146% Sequential Revenue Growth

Initial Revenue Generation: Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (H1 2026) was $465,715, compared to $Nil in the prior-year period (H1 2025).

Quarter-over-Quarter Revenue: Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (Q2 2026) was $331,162. This represents a 146% sequential increase over Q1 2026, reflecting the ongoing integration of Holy Crap's operations.

Brand Performance: Holy Crap generated approximately $110,000 in revenue in June 2026 with apx 35% gross margins. This represents a 64.2% year-over-year increase for the brand, supported by sales across its wholesale, distribution, and e-commerce channels.

Gross Margins: Q2 2026 Gross Profit was $130,699, representing a 39.5% gross margin. For the first half of the year, Gross Profit was $192,636, achieving an overall 41.4% gross margin.

Balance Sheet Updates: The Company's total asset base was $1,903,647 as at June 30, 2026 (up from $1,767,208 at December 31, 2025). Shareholders' Equity was $1,324,748.

Walmart Canada Listing: On April 28, 2026, the Company announced that Holy Crap secured a listing on Walmart Canada's online marketplace, Walmart.ca. The initial product lineup has been accepted, exposing the brand to new Canadian consumers.

U.S. and International Pilot: On May 13, 2026, the Company announced its entry into the U.S. market through Amazon USA. Furthermore, on June 10, 2026, the Company launched a multi-month market pilot in the Caribbean via a local on-demand delivery platform to evaluate international demand.

Product Development: As previously announced on March 3, 2026 and April 30, 2026, following a collaboration with the University of Manitoba's Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research (RCFTR), the Company has commenced commercial production of a new protein-focused product line. The Company also continues to develop specific formulations targeting youth and senior consumer segments.

Digital Integration: The Company is integrating AI-driven tools and customer relationship management platforms to support online sales, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

M&A Evaluation: Utilizing its operational manufacturing facility, management continues to evaluate targeted merger and acquisition opportunities within the health and CPG sectors. The Company is focused on established, revenue-generating businesses that align with its existing infrastructure. While the goal of these evaluations is to support future revenue growth, any potential acquisitions are subject to capital availability, integration risks, and standard closing conditions. There can be no assurance that these efforts will result in completed transactions or anticipated financial growth.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise noted, are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and are unaudited.In the second quarter of 2026, Restart Life Sciences continued its operational transition following the acquisition of 100% of Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap") on February 26, 2026, shifting from a non-revenue issuer to a revenue-producing consumer packaged goods (CPG) business. The Company recorded quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and maintained its product margins across its sales channels."Our management team remains focused on strategic growth, revenue generation, and market expansion," stated Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "Transitioning from a non-revenue issuer a year ago to reporting $465,715 in revenue for the first half of 2026 reflects the initial integration of our operations. With our presence on digital platforms, our entry into the U.S. market via Amazon, and our evaluation of potential M&A opportunities, we continue to execute our business plan, though we recognize the ongoing costs, capital requirements, and operational risks necessary to scale the business over the long term."During the period and subsequent to the quarter end, the Company advanced several operational initiatives:Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues toRestart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website atHoly Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visitThis news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identiﬁed by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsSteve LoutskouChief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp.Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit