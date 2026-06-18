Restart Life Advances AI-Driven E-Commerce Strategy to Scale Online Sales Growth for Holy Crap Foods

Personalized Shopping Customer Journeys: Dynamically rendering website content, product bundles, and messaging in real time to match the unique intent and wellness profile of individual site visitors.

Predictive Demand & Inventory Forecasting: Automating inventory replenishment cycles by factoring in historical purchasing velocities, localized demographic trends, and seasonality, thereby dramatically minimizing overhead waste.

Automated Customer Care and Conversion Funnels: Integrating natural language AI agents to instantly resolve consumer inquiries, lower shopping cart abandonment, and nurture recurring subscription models around the clock.

Algorithmic Ad Optimization: Auto-generating and micro-targeting creative marketing assets to significantly lower customer acquisition costs (CAC) while scaling total return on ad spend (ROAS).

Understand Evolving Purchasing Drivers: Uncover behavioral insights regarding why and when consumers purchase premium functional foods, allowing for real-time adjustments to product positioning.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc., is preparing to begin harnessing predictive AI to further its e-commerce consumer and wholesale sales platform. The initiative is engineered to leverage readily available predictive consumer behavior models to optimize, monetize, and scale the brand's direct-to-consumer and business-to-business reach.The integration of our AI initiative is being constructed in tandem with a brand-new, consumer-facing digital experience aimed at maximizing conversion, retention, and digital engagement. The platform's initial rollout is planned to launch shortly, leveraging additional AI models as new thresholds are achieved. The technology roadmap will leverage known customer AI modeling hubs such as OpenAI and Claude.ai, with customer service automation leveraging ChatGPT functionality, and Klyavio AI for our Email and CRM programs.By embedding AI functionality into its technology stack, customer acquisition strategy and sales environments, the Company stands to gain significant operational advantages over the traditional marketing tools currently inherited from the Holy Crap acquisition. Further benefits of utilizing AI across the Company's sales verticals include:By utilizing plug-and-play AI models, the Company is leveraging technologies that can be used for future brand and product roll outs, shortening product launch timelines and minimizing technology spend in future brands under the corporate umbrella. The leveraged AI platforms will continuously ingest digital touchpoints to map predictive consumer behavior patterns."We are incredibly excited to utilize the powerful sales and behavioral AI tools available to us, and the competitive edge it delivers," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "Having pioneered large-scale technology frameworks in the past that processed millions of data points, I know firsthand how deep consumer data can provide a massive advantage. As we push the Holy Crap brand into competitive US digital platforms and scale our footprint internationally through 2027, this new technology stack will give us the high-level infrastructure required to optimize our e-commerce funnels and drive sustainable revenue. Beyond our current footprint, this tech gives Restart Life an unbelievably powerful, plug-and-play blueprint to scale any new brand we bring into the e-commerce landscape. We sincerely thank our shareholders as we remain focused on sustainable growth through profitable revenue generation."The Company has granted an aggregate 1,050,000 stock options, exercisable at $0.10 per share and valid for a term of two years, and an aggregate 1,525,000 restricted share units, valid for a term of two years, to consultants, directors, officers and employees of the Company. The stock options and restricted share units are issued pursuant to the Company's share compensation plans and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.Further, the Company announces that it proposes to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") to settle CAD$17,626.88 in debt (the "Debt"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company proposes to issue 195,854 Shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per Share (the "Debt Settlement"). All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.The Company is also pleased to announce that further to its press releases of May 8, 2026 and May 15, 2026, it has issued 250,000 common shares (the "Shares") to a director of the Company for certain performance milestones set out in a consulting agreement relating to the successful acquisition of the companies first brand asset, Company growth initiatives, and market capitalization achieved through the end of 2025.The Shares shall be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.The issuance of shares is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) as the fair market value of the Shares issued to such persons does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.Holy Crap Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL), is a premium "better-for-you" functional food brand specializing in organic, superseed-based breakfasts and oatmeals. Focused on gut health, clean digestion, and sustained energy, the brand utilizes high-quality, certified organic ingredients, including chia, hemp, and buckwheat, to deliver nutrient-dense, plant-based nutrition. Free from artificial additives, Holy Crap blends convenience with functional wellness for health-conscious consumers across North America. Learn more atRestart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website atForward-Looking Statements: This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "strategy," "expansion," "launch," "phased" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Steve LoutskouChief Executive OfficerRestart Life Sciences Corp.Tel: +1 (778) 404-0474 Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit