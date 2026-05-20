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Resmed Announces Participation in the 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chairman and chief executive officer, and Aaron Bloomer, chief financial officer, will attend the 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Resmed’s webcast presentation will begin at approximately 4:40 p.m. (Central Time).

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following ninety (90) days.

About Resmed
Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

For investors
+1 858.221.3304
investorrelations@resmed.com
For media
+1 619.510.1281
news@resmed.com



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