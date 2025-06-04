Repertoire Immune Medicines Appoints Robert Andtbacka, MD, CM, FACS, FRCSC, as Chief Medical Officer and Advances TCR Bispecific Development Candidate Toward the Clinic

Appointment of internationally recognized oncology expert and industry veteran strengthens the leadership team as Repertoire prepares to initiate first-in-human clinical trial of the TCR bispecific development candidate, RPTR-1-201

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repertoire® Immune Medicines, a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of programmable T cell-targeted immune medicines, today announced the appointment of Robert Andtbacka, MD, CM, FACS, FRCSC, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Andtbacka brings over two decades of clinical, strategic, and operational leadership in oncology drug development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to Repertoire's leadership team at this pivotal stage in our evolution," said Torben Straight Nissen, Chairman and CEO of Repertoire and Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "His extensive experience in advancing novel therapies through clinical development will be invaluable as we transition to a clinical-stage company. RPTR-1-201, our lead development candidate, is progressing through IND-enabling studies, and following recent positive interactions with regulatory authorities, we plan to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple cancer indications. Robert's strategic and clinical expertise will be instrumental as we advance on our mission to deliver transformative T cell-targeted therapies to patients."

RPTR-1-201 will be Repertoire's first T-cell receptor (TCR) bispecific development candidate to enter clinical development. By targeting a novel peptide selectively presented on multiple solid tumors, RPTR-1-201 has the potential to treat a broad range of cancers. RPTR-1-201 was discovered and optimized using Repertoire's proprietary DECODE™ platform.

"I'm honored to join Repertoire at such an exciting time in its journey," said Dr. Andtbacka. "I'm particularly inspired by Repertoire's bold vision to harness the immune system with precision. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to advance groundbreaking T cell-targeted therapies for patients with limited treatment options."

"Repertoire has developed a unique discovery platform and, with our deep expertise in T cell biology, we have built an exciting pipeline of T cell-based immune medicines" said Dr. Anthony Coyle, President and Head of Research and Development. "With Robert joining the organization, we are well positioned to advance these molecules from research to clinical development."

Dr. Andtbacka is an internationally recognized clinical expert and seasoned biopharma executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning therapeutic research and development, academic leadership, and company-building. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at HiFiBiO Therapeutics, overseeing clinical and strategic development of the company's immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease pipelines. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Medical Officer of Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals, where he led the development of novel immunotherapies, oncolytic viruses, and antibody drug conjugates, and played a key role in the acquisition of clinical assets by Eikon Therapeutics.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Andtbacka held academic and clinical leadership roles as a tenured professor in surgical oncology at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, where he served as Co-Director of the Melanoma and Cutaneous Oncology Program and Director of the Melanoma Clinical Research Program. He also served as Chief Medical Officer at Vestan Medical Imaging, overseeing preclinical and clinical development.

Dr. Andtbacka holds an MD, CM from McGill University, where he also completed a residency in General Surgery, followed by a fellowship in Surgical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is a board-certified surgeon, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), and a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada (FRCSC).

About Repertoire® Immune Medicines

Repertoire Immune Medicines is discovering the unique immune codes that determine how we maintain health and respond to disease. Repertoire's proprietary DECODE™ platform uniquely elucidates the entire immune synapse, providing a comprehensive understanding of the interactions between T cell receptors and their cognate antigenic epitopes. Repertoire is translating these insights into new and potentially transformative T cell-targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Repertoire was founded in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering. Its team operates from sites in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Zurich. To learn more about Repertoire, please visit our website: www.repertoire.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

