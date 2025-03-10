Repare Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 7, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted, on November 5, 2024 and March 5, 2025, stock options to purchase an aggregate of 22,200 of the Company’s common shares to two individuals pursuant to the Company’s 2024 Inducement Plan. The 2024 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee, or non-employee director, of Repare, as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Repare, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Repare is making this announcement as required by Nasdaq rules.





The stock option granted on November 5, 2024 has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $3.59 per share, which is equal to the closing sales price per share of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. The stock option granted on March 4, 2025 has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $1.17 per share, which is equal to the closing sales price per share of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. Each of the option awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the respective vesting commencement date and the remaining underlying shares vesting in substantially equal monthly installments thereafter on the same day of the month as such vesting commencement date, subject to such individual’s continued employment with Repare through the applicable vesting date. The inducement stock options are subject to the terms of the stock option agreement pursuant to which the award was granted.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes RP-1664, a Phase 1 PLK4 inhibitor; RP-3467, a Phase 1 Polθ ATPase inhibitor; and lunresertib, a PKMYT1 inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.reparerx.com and follow @Reparerx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

