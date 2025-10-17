Repair Biotechnologies Announces Appointment of Noted Endocrinologist Prof. Frederick J. Raal to Scientific Advisory Board

Repair Biotechnologies, Inc. ( https://www.repairbiotechnologies.com/ ), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies capable of rapidly reducing and stabilizing atherosclerotic plaque, today announced the appointment of Prof. Frederick J. Raal as a scientific advisor.

"We are pleased to welcome Prof. Frederick J. Raal, a noted endocrinologist and specialist in the study and treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia, to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Reason, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Repair Biotechnologies. "His extensive clinical expertise with lipid disorders such as homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, our initial clinical indication, will be critical in advancing our novel approach to the treatment of patients exhibiting severe progression of atherosclerosis and risk of mortality. In preclinical models, our candidate drug produces a rapid and sizable regression and stabilization of the dangerous arterial plaque that is the cause of heart attack and stroke. If carried through into the clinic, this would represent a considerable advance over the present standard of care."

Prof. Raal states, "Familial hypercholesterolemia, particularly the homozygous form, remains a difficult condition to treat. Although therapies have advanced, safe and reliable regression and stabilization of the atherosclerotic plaque that causes premature morbidity and mortality in these patients is an important goal to pursue. Novel therapies are much needed by patients and physicians to reduce the burden of atherosclerosis and prolong the lives of those living with familial hypercholesterolemia."

Prof. Frederick J. Raal, MMED, PhD, DSC, is a Distinguished Professor in the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, as well as Director of the Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a NRF A-rated scientist and has authored or co-authored over 400 original articles and book chapters and has reviewed for several international journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, the Lancet, Circulation, and Atherosclerosis. He is on the Editorial Board of Atherosclerosis and a co-editor for Current Opinion in Lipidology. Professor Raal is particularly interested in lipids and lipid disorders and has been integrally involved in the management of familial dyslipidemia, particularly heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). The major focus of his research remains the clinical, biochemical, genetic and therapeutic management of this condition and he continues to conduct studies with novel therapies such as PCSK9-inhibitors and ANGPTL3-inhibitors in this patient group.

