RenovoRx Establishes RenovoCath® Medical Advisory Board

Advisory Board Members Will Provide Strategic Clinical Insights to Further Advance the TAMP™ Therapy Platform in Clinical Indications of High Unmet Medical Need

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, today announced the formation of a dedicated RenovoCath Medical Advisory Board (“MAB”) to support its clinical and strategic initiatives.

The MAB brings together leading US interventional radiology experts to provide strategic clinical insights that further advance the TAMP (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) therapy platform in clinical indications of high unmet medical need. The MAB compliments the Company’s esteemed and long-standing Scientific Advisory Board that provides specialized guidance on RenovoRx’s scientific research and clinical program strategy.

The MAB will support RenovoRx’s ongoing clinical and market strategy and provide important insights into potential investigator-initiated trials supported by the Company. These capital-efficient studies are designed to provide meaningful data that may further broaden the application for the TAMP platform. Enabled by the RenovoCath device, TAMP is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. Current RenovoRx-supported investigator-initiated trials include borderline resectable and metastatic pancreatic cancer and could eventually lead to expansion of targeted indications.

The MAB will also provide feedback to RenovoRx’s sales and marketing team as they work to bring RenovoCath to market as a standalone device within its FDA-cleared indications for use.

"The formation of the MAB marks an exciting milestone for RenovoRx, and we’re honored to have such respected interventional radiology experts supporting advancement of the RenovoCath device,” said Ramtin Agah, MD, RenovoRx’s Chairman and Chief Medical Officer. “Their collective expertise will help guide real-world evidence generation as we advance our novel approach to localized, targeted drug delivery, aiming to improve outcomes for patients diagnosed with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Initial members of the MAB include:

Dr. Nadine Abi-Jaoudeh, MD – UCI Health | Orange County, CA



Dr. Abi-Jaoudeh serves as Chief of Interventional Radiology and Director of Clinical Research in the Department of Radiology at the University of California, Irvine as well as Deputy Editor of the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology. She is recognized for her leadership in image-guided oncology and translational research. Her expertise includes minimally invasive procedures including percutaneous ablations and intra-arterial therapies, with a focus on advancing treatments in primary and metastatic hepatobiliary pancreatic cancers.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Roubaie, MD – Moffitt Cancer Center | Tampa, FL



Dr. Al-Roubaie has a clinical focus in interventional oncology and embolotherapy and is an active investigator with experience in minimally invasive approaches across both malignant and benign disease states. He holds academic appointments as Associate Professor of Radiology and Oncologic Sciences at the University of South Florida School of Medicine.

Dr. Khashayar Farsad, MD, PhD – Oregon Health and Science University | Portland, OR



Dr. Farsad is the Josef Rosch Professor and Chair of the Department of Interventional Radiology, Director of Dotter Interventional Institute, and Director of Research. He is a Fellow of the Society of Interventional Radiology and actively serves on committees through the American Board of Radiology, the Society of Interventional Radiology, and the American College of Radiology. Dr. Farsad’s areas of clinical and academic interest include interventional management of portal hypertension, image-guided treatment of solid organ malignancies, and endovascular venous reconstruction.

Dr. Ripal Gandhi, MD – Baptist Health South Florida | Coral Gables, FL



Dr. Gandhi serves as a principal investigator in RenovoRx’s post-marketing Registry Study, which evaluates cancer treatment delivered by RenovoCath to solid tumors. He is a leader in interventional oncology and endovascular therapy with active clinical roles at Miami Cancer Institute and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute. His expertise includes minimally invasive treatments for both cancer and vascular disease, and he has trained physicians worldwide while serving as program director and faculty for leading interventional radiology conferences, including Interventional Symposium on Endovascular Therapy and Clinical Interventional Oncology.

Dr. Paula Marie Novelli, MD – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center | Pittsburgh, PA



Dr. Novelli is a board-certified interventional radiologist with extensive experience in advanced image-guided procedures. She currently practices at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is an investigator in RenovoRx’s ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial evaluating intra-arterial gemcitabine delivery in locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Jonathan Kessler, MD – City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center | Duarte, CA



Dr. Kessler is the Chief of the Division of Interventional Radiology at City of Hope, where he directs advanced interventional therapies for solid tumors. He has served at City of Hope for over a decade, with clinical expertise in ablation, embolization, and supportive oncology interventions.

About RenovoCath

Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to select sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: IFU-10004-Rev.-G-Universal-IFU.pdf.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT) is a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a novel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared local drug-delivery device, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx’s patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx’s novel approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy, and its mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

RenovoRx is in the initial stages of actively commercializing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath as a stand-alone device. In December 2024, RenovoRx announced the receipt of its first commercial purchase orders for RenovoCath devices, and for the first nine months of 2025, approximately $900,000 of revenues were generated from RenovoCath sales. Several customers have already initiated repeat orders in parallel to RenovoRx expanding the number of medical institutions initiating new RenovoCath orders, including several esteemed, high-volume National Cancer Institute-designated centers. To meet and satisfy the anticipated demand, RenovoRx will continue to actively explore further revenue-generating activity, either on its own or in tandem with a medical device commercial partner.

RenovoRx is also evaluating its novel drug-device combination oncology product candidate (intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered via RenovoCath, (known as IAG) in the ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial. IAG is being evaluated by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of the FDA) under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA’s 21 CFR 312 pathway. IAG utilizes RenovoCath, the Company’s patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion.

The IAG combination product candidate, which is enabled by the RenovoCath device, is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale. RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, which provides seven years of market exclusivity upon new drug application approval by the FDA.

For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated benefits to the Company of the MAB as described herein as well as (i) our clinical trials and studies, (ii) the potential for our product candidates to treat or provide clinically meaningful outcomes for certain medical conditions or diseases, and (iii) our efforts to commercialize our RenovoCath and our TAMP technology. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon our current expectations and beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, outside of our control, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These may include estimates, projections, and statements relating to our research and development plans, intellectual property development, clinical trials, our therapy platform, business plans, financing plans, objectives, and expected operating results, which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified using words such as “may,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology regarding RenovoRx’s expectations strategy, plans, or intentions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected or indicated by such statements, including, among other things: (i) the risk that our exploration of commercial opportunities for our TAMP technology may not lead to viable, revenue generating operations; (ii) circumstances which would adversely impact our ability to efficiently utilize our cash resources on hand or raise additional funding-; (iii) the timing of the initiation, progress, and potential results (including the results of interim analyses) of our preclinical studies, clinical trials, and our research programs; (iv) the possibility that interim results may not be predictive of the outcome of our clinical trials, which may not demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy to support regulatory approval of our product candidate-;(v) that the applicable regulatory authorities may disagree with our interpretation of the data-, research, and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for our product candidates; (vi) future potential regulatory milestones for our product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies; (vii) our ability to use and expand our therapy platform to build a pipeline of product candidates; (viii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (ix) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; (x) our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting and the number of patients that may enroll in our clinical trials; (xi) the commercialization potential of our product candidates, if approved; (xii) our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials and for commercial use, if approved; (xiii) future strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements; (xiv) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital; (xv) the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; (xvi) our ability to retain the continued service of our key personnel and to identify, and hire and retain additional qualified personnel; (xvii) the implementation of our strategic plans for our business and product candidates; (xviii) the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights, including our therapy platform, product candidates, and research programs; (xix) our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; (xx) the pricing, coverage, and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; and (xxi) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing product candidates and therapies. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and RenovoRx does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

