Renew Biotechnologies Wins BioTech Breakthrough Award for “DNA Sequencing Innovation of the Year”

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Biotechnologies has been awarded the prestigious Biotech Breakthrough Award for “DNA Sequencing Innovation of the Year,” recognizing its transformative technology ecosystem and potential to address some of healthcare’s most critical challenges. Renew innovations target critical areas such as neurodegenerative disease, women’s health, and pathogen detection.

Renew’s proprietary DNA sequencing technologies power clinical assay development from biomarker discovery to scalable testing in collaboration with its high-throughput clinical laboratory subsidiary, Wasatch BioLabs . Innovations such as direct Whole Methylome Sequencing (dWMS) and direct Targeted Methylation Sequencing (dTMS) enable unbiased epigenetic discovery and efficient high-throughput testing. These advances are supported by a novel DNA library preparation method that preserves native methylation and repairs damaged DNA, as well as MethylSeqR, a user-friendly R package for streamlined methylation analysis. Together, these tools deliver more accurate, actionable, and accessible insights, positioning Renew as a leader in the development of clinical epigenetic applications.

“We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our commitment to advancing epigenetic technology and improving patient care,” said Chad Pollard, CEO and Co-Founder of Renew Biotechnologies. “By addressing urgent clinical needs with advanced sequencing technologies, we aim to empower healthcare providers and biopharma companies with the tools to transform precision medicine.”

Through Wasatch BioLabs , Renew provides third-party access to its technologies, enabling diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies, healthcare institutions, and research organizations to develop tailored assays and deliver next-generation tests that elevate patient care. Renew’s approach not only drives internal innovation but also accelerates progress across biotech and healthcare industries, creating a clear path to clinical adoption.

About Renew Biotechnologies

Renew Biotechnologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing clinical testing by developing and launching a series of specialized biotechnology companies. By collaborating with healthcare and industry leaders, Renew Biotechnologies aims to equip researchers and providers with genomic and epigenomic tools that enhance decision-making and improve patient outcomes. Each subsidiary is dedicated to transforming healthcare, one breakthrough at a time.

